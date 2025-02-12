Perfect Snacks, creator of the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning musician and philanthropist Jason Mraz to debut its latest limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Mrazberry.

A Mrazberry is a "delicious new fruit, serenaded by the dulcet sound of Mraz's voice," says the brand. Chocolate Mrazberry combines the unicorn of the fruit world with a base of freshly-ground peanut butter, cashew butter, and cocoa for a crispy cookie dough texture, with 8 grams of whole food protein and 20+ superfoods.

"We're so proud to partner with Jason Mraz and his Foundation to introduce this whimsically delicious new flavor, Chocolate Mrazberry," says Leigh Keith, co-founder and chief of brand at Perfect Snacks. "I'll never forget when we first discovered Jason was a fan of our product, he would order our bars while on tour to be shipped all over the world back when we were still making them with rolling pins! In addition to being long-time fans of his music, we've followed his Foundation over the years and have been so inspired by the incredible work they do to lift up and give back to our communities through music and the arts. So, creating this magical flavor to support this great cause was a full circle moment for me—this collaboration goes beyond taste, it's about making a difference."

Every bite of the Chocolate Mrazberry Perfect Bar supports the Jason Mraz Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that's been driving positive change since 2011 with their commitment to inclusive arts education, equality, and food security.

"Perfect Bar has been my go-to snack for years, whether I'm at home or on tour, so creating Chocolate Mrazberry together felt like a natural fit," says Mraz. "And it's incredibly rewarding to know this collaboration also supports causes that are close to my heart."

To celebrate the launch, Mraz and Perfect Bar have rolled out a campaign that reveals how Mrazberries come to life, featuring an acoustic reimagining of his iconic hit "I'm Yours" paired with a brand-new music video.

Fans can snag an 8-pack of the new Chocolate Mrazberry Perfect Bar flavor for $29 for a limited time at ChocolateMrazberry.com, as well as some specially designed merchandize, available while supplies lasts.

