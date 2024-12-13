This week's Fun Friday starts with The Grinch wreaking some havoc at Krispy Kreme.

Last month, Krispy Kreme released its LTO "Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection"—and now The Grinch is in max mischief mode at the chain of doughnut stores.

After Krispy Kreme reduces its annual Day of the Dozens offer from $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen to free, The Grinch is going to take action, sneaking into Krispy Kreme shops to mischievously mess with its mix and glazers, turning Original Glazed doughnuts green.

Read our full article here.

Rich Products celebrates #GivingTuesday with $80,000 in grants to food-related nonprofits

Global, family-owned food company Rich Products celebrated the worldwide philanthropic movement #GivingTuesday on Dec. 3 with the donation of eight grants of $10,000 each to local/regional and global food-related nonprofits that support different elements of the food system, from hunger and food insecurity to sustainable sourcing and food waste. The donations, totaling $80,000 as a nod to Rich’s impending 80th anniversary in 2025, will be disseminated from the Rich Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Rich Products. The initiative is a part of Rich’s Generations of Good commitment, which reflects the company’s dedication to social and environmental sustainability.

The eight nonprofits to receive grants include: Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), The Farmlink Project, Massachusetts Avenue Project, Friends of the Night People (FONP), One World Everybody Eats, California Association of Food Banks, ReFED, and World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Reese's, Totinos are back in the Game

Following the success of Reese's 2024 ad from last year, the candy brand will return to the Big Matchup with even more humor and creativity. The anticipation from fans and consumers is palpable as Reese’s promises to deliver another comedic experience that will resonate with audiences nationwide.

Last year’s commercial had the internet buzzing and snack aisles emptying. The ad, which aired during the most-viewed Big Game ever, garnered millions of views across social platforms and sparked a viral debate, ultimately leaving consumers screaming "yes" for the new Reese’s Caramel Big Cup. The campaign earned critical acclaim, ranking #2 in Kantar’s League Table and System 1’s rankings, and received an A+ from the Kellogg School of Management list. Building off the success of Reese’s Caramel Big Cup as the #1 CPG innovation of 2024, Reese’s is cranking up the fun once again, with a 30-second spot, created by Erich & Kallman, featuring Reese’s signature wit, a few surprises, and of course, the peanut butter and chocolate combo that’s always game-day ready.

In addition, Totino’s Pizza Rolls will make its first appearance during the Big Game on February 9, 2025. After more than a decade, General Mills is returning to advertising’s largest stage, bringing their its Totino’s Pizza Rolls to millions of (hungry) viewers with the brand’s first-ever ad.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls will be the first in the frozen pizza category to advertise during the Big Game, inserting Totino’s Pizza Rolls into game day conversations to attract new fans and capture an even larger share of the category.

Thanks to a successful ad campaign earlier this year taking on “Big Pizza,” Totino’s Pizza Rolls had its second-highest sales month in 30 years during the 2024 regular season playoffs. Now, the brand’s biggest moment yet will bring together pizza and football fans to elevate their snacking experience.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls is also bringing back “Hang Time,” its first Spanish-language ad for the Big Game, which debuted in 2024. The spot will air as a separate Spanish-language ad on Fox Deportes and Telemundo Deportes during February’s Big Game.

Russell Stover Chocolates launches "Make Happy Memories" contest

Russell Stover Chocolates, an American classic since 1923, has partnered with actress Lacey Chabert to encourage people to share their happy memories with Russell Stover for a chance to win an amazing holiday getaway.

Chocolate lovers can visit RussellStover.com/MakeHappy to submit a happy memory with the brand or a future moment they can't wait to indulge in for a chance to win a sweet holiday getaway to the destination of their choice—New York, Vermont, or Lake Tahoe—in 2025. Weekly winners will be randomly selected to win a Russell Stover prize pack. Consumers can enter through February 27, 2025 at RussellStover.com/MakeHappy.

Ferrero's holiday survey reveals chocolate tops wine and baking sweet treats rivals gift opening

Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, producer of Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kinder, Royal Dansk, and more, has released new survey findings about adults' habits around the holidays.

The survey reveals how consumers intend to indulge more this holiday season, prioritizing chocolate over other treats as they savor the joy of holiday baking, gifting, and creating festive experiences.

"The holiday season is synonymous with celebration and sharing, and our data reveals that sweet treats are a must-have item when it comes to the festivities for most Americans," says Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "In particular, we're seeing different buying occasions for chocolate around the holiday season, whether it's gifting, hosting, or personal consumption. Ultimately, it's not just about the celebrations—it's about creating joyful moments that last far beyond the holidays. We're proud to be a part of those traditions and offer products that bring extra delight to the season."

Get all of the chocolate stats here at our full article.