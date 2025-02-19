Fat Tuesday on March 4 is a highlight of Mardi Gras, and Cinnaholic is rereleasing its King Cake. Known for its vegan cinnamon rolls, the brand is offering the cake for an average price of $29.99, and the cake can serve eight to 10 people. The cake is available through March 4.

The Cinnaholic King Cake is made from Cinnaholic’s signature cinnamon rolls folded into a wreath shape with the customer’s choice of frosting, and festive sprinkles. Also, in true King Cake style, one bite of the cake will host a small plastic baby. Cinnaholic's King Cakes are egg-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

Related: Cinnaholic releases vegan Valentine's Day treats