As Mardi Gras approaches, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is offering specials for the season, including Zingerman's Bakehouse, the acclaimed artisanal bakery and school, Cornman Farms, the restaurant kitchen and event venue, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, an American restaurant with a menu focusing on Midwest ingredients, all located in Ann Arbor, MI.
The specials include:
Zingerman’s Bakehouse
- From Saturday March 1 through Tuesday, March 4, Zingerman’s Bakehouse is offering a King Cake, which is a luxurious puff pastry filled with almond frangipane and a whole almond for good luck, in celebration of Epiphany, also known as the Feast of the Three Kings, which marks the beginning of Carnival season and Mardi Gras. This traditional cake is decorated like a king's crown and is a festive treat for anyone to enjoy, regardless of tradition.
- For one day only on Tuesday, March 4 (Fat Tuesday), The Bakehouse will also be selling a limited quantity of Paczki, deep-fried and filled Polish donuts in five flavors: chocolate, lemon cream, raspberry preserves, ricotta, and rose hip. Preorders are available by calling the bakery at (734) 761-2095
BAKE! at Zingerman’s Bakehouse
- On Sunday, March 2nd, BAKE! will be offering a hands-on class where participants will learn to make two versions of King Cake. First, consumers will learn how to bake the traditional French King Cake, made with buttery puff pastry, almond frangipane, and a whole almond tucked inside, typically made for Epiphany to celebrate the start of the Carnival season. Then, make the New Orleans-style King Cake, decorated with purple, green, and gold (the colors of Mardi Gras). Participants will leave with both cakes, recipes, and the skills to recreate them at home. Price: $135/pp – register here.
Zingerman’s Cornman Farms
- On Tuesday, March 4 from 8:30 am - 12 pm, pickup a selection of dishes at Cornman Farms to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Inspired by time spent in New Orleans, they will be offering several Mardi Gras classics with their own twist, including Spiced Corn Chowder, Oyster Pie, Creole Cheese Biscuits, and more.
- Preorders can be placed here, for pickup.
- To celebrate Mardi Gras, Zingerman’s Roadhouse will be serving several specials including entrées such as Crawfish Etouffee, Wild-Caught Crawfish Tails and Crescent City Gumbo, dessert such as a King Cake Biscuits topped with purple, green, and gold frosting, and a Sazerac cocktail.
