No more Valentine's Day news this week, but we are on to bigger and better things (or, at least, bigger): Blue Diamond Growers announced the creation of its latest innovation, The Nutty Cruiser, which officially launched on National Almond Day, February 16.

Blue Diamond’s almond vehicle will embark on the “Bring Your Flavor” National Tour, with the goal of distributing one million almond samples to consumers. This nationwide initiative was designed to showcase Blue Diamond’s flavors to provide the ultimate snacking experience for flavor fanatics all over the U.S.

The Nutty Cruiser will visit major markets throughout 2025 on the “Bring Your Flavor Tour” including Sacramento, Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Bentonville, Ark., Panama City, FL, and Columbus, OH, with additional locations to be announced soon.

At each stop, the event grounds will be transformed into a hub of flavor-packed activities and free snacks to delight almond lovers of all ages. Featuring an almond launcher that sends packs of almonds into the hands of hungry customers and engaging activities such as a Flavor Bar, Barrel-o-Flavor sampling stations, and interactive games including "Guess That Flavor" and "Almond-hole" (a twist on cornhole), the event offers an health-snacking experience. Consumers can share on social media using #BringYourFlavor and interact on-site for a chance to win prizes, including a year’s supply of Blue Diamond snack almonds.

This quirky almond mobile was built in Dallas, TX and took more than 1,150 labor hours to complete. For the full tour schedule and updates, click here.

Big Screen Bites: Cinemark shares moviegoers' favorite "snack soulmates"

Cinemark recently celebrated Valentine's Day by disclosing which iconic cinema snacks movie fans like to purchase together when visiting a Cinemark theater.

Based on customer data from Cinemark Theaters across the nation throughout 2024, some of the most popular “Snack Soulmates” that moviegoers think make for award-winning duos while watching films on the big screen include:

Popcorn and Coca-Cola fountain drink

ICEE and sweet candy

Big Papa Pickle and cheesy snacks

Hot Dog and nachos

Junior Mints and Cookie Dough Bites

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cheese cup

And for those that can’t make it to the theater, Cinemark’s partnerships with third-party delivery platforms including DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats ensures that these snack pairings can be enjoyed whenever and wherever the craving hits.

Peeps, Promised Land Dairy launch Sweet Marshmallow Milk

Promised Land Dairy is collaborating with perennial Easter favorite Peeps to introduce Peeps Sweet Marshmallow Milk, a limited-time offering that delivers Easter delight straight from the cow. Peeps Sweet Marshmallow Milk will be available in select grocers across the country through April 20 while supplies last. The collaboration captures all the creamy goodness for which Promised Land Dairy is renowned and pairs it with a sweet marshmallow taste that celebrates the Peeps Marshmallow confection.

Peeps Sweet Marshmallow Milk is the first brand partnership for the 38-year-old dairy brand. Promised Land Dairy began on a family-owned farm in Texas with the goal of producing only the best milks. Since its founding, Promised Land Dairy has carried on the same old-fashioned values and traditions by producing kosher-certified, no-added-hormones milk, free of artificial colors and flavors.

In addition to Peeps Sweet Marshmallow Milk, Promised Land Dairy also produces Midnight Chocolate Milk and Very Berry Strawberry Milk, with additional flavors offered seasonally. Promised Land Dairy products are available in grocery, club, and convenience stores across the U.S.

Netflix opens Vegas dining residency

Netflix Bites Vegas is now open at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, embarking on a one-year culinary residency that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with each menu item inspired by a hit Netflix show or movie. This restaurant combines Netflix's storytelling with MGM Grand's hospitality.

To mark the opening, Netflix Bites Vegas hosted an exclusive preview event, attended by special guests Cara Buono from "Stranger Things," WWE Wrestler Tiffany Stratton, Isaac Francis and Louis Russell from "Too Hot to Handle," Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux from "Love is Blind," and David Chang from "Dinner Time Live with David Chang." Guests were invited to try dishes inspired by the Netflix shows they star in. "Squid Game" Guards were on site to protect their newly announced dishes, and Thing from "Wednesday" stopped by to check out the Nevermore dish.

Shows and movies that shaped menu flavors include:

"Army of the Dead"

"Beef"

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

"Big Mouth"

"Bridgerton"

"Bird Box"

"Emily in Paris"

"Ginny & Georgia"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"GLOW"

"Inventing Anna"

"Is It Cake?"

"Matilda: The Musical"

"ONE PIECE"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

"Queer Eye"

"School of Chocolate"

"Selling Sunset"

"Sex Education"

"Street Food"

"Stranger Things"

"Sugar Rush"

"The Gentlemen"

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before"

"WWE RAW"

"Chef's Table"

Netflix Bites Vegas is located at the MGM Hotel and Casino. The Las Vegas rendition builds on the success of Netflix Bites Los Angeles, which became the most searched restaurant in LA, with reservations fully booked for over six weeks, during the 2023 pop-up. It's another step in Netflix's commitment to create immersive, in-person experiences for consumers around the globe. Netflix has reached 7.5 million consumers across 170 openings in 100 cities and 40 unique formats around the world with an average guest rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Read more at our sister magazine The National Provisioner here.

Incredible Group extends Squishi line with Bazooka Bubble Gum

Incredible Group, the brand behind a series of confectionery-inspired squish toys, is extending its Squishi Toy line with Officially-Licensed Bazooka Bubble Gum Squishies. The design, packaging, and scent are all based on the original gum, and each product features a co-branded Bazooka Joe comic.

Patrons of the license, pop-culture enthusiasts, and squish toy connoisseurs alike can add this collector’s piece to their shelves for a satisfying squish. With no signs of a slow down on the fidget toy trend, Incredible Group has focused its efforts on continuing to innovate in this space, bringing hyper-realistic textures and scents to the market with the world’s most recognizable licenses. The Bazooka Brands collaboration gives consumers a new, multi-sensory way to enjoy Bazooka Bubble Gum. Bazooka Brands and Incredible Group were brought together by Bazooka’s licensing agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA).

Set to hit shelves in early Q1, consumers can find Bazooka Bubble Gum Squishies at specialty retailers across the U.S. and Canada (SRP: USD $6.99/CAD $8.99).