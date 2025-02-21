Get'ems! from Gerber is a new snack line for kids, created with wholesome ingredients designed to satisfy both parents and kids, the brand says. From cookies to crackers and puffs, Get'ems! are made with real fruits, vegetables, or whole grains in every bite.

With nearly two-thirds of parents looking to improve their child's diets with more wholesome products, Get'ems! were developed to provide nutritional benefits without compromising on flavor, Gerber says. Each snack variety features interactive shapes and characters on packaging, like a butternut squash astronaut and a red apple seahorse, to aid kids' discovery in eating.

"At Get'ems!, we're all about making snack time a moment of discovery for kids while delivering high-quality ingredients parents can feel good about, all with tasty options," says Jared Morgan, brand manager for Get'ems! "With playful formats like Ocean World Cookies, Space Crackers, and Roundos Puff Snack, our goal is to empower kids to take charge of their own snacking choices, while giving parents the confidence that every option is crafted with the essential nutrients that help in the development of growing kids."

Get'ems! offers a variety of snacks that are free from synthetic coloring and high fructose corn syrup. The portfolio includes:

Get'ems! Ocean World Cookies: These cookies are made with iron and essential vitamin E and come in fun shapes like seashells and seahorses. Available in two flavor varieties: Kale, Apple & Blueberry and Pumpkin, Apple & Cinnamon.Get'ems! Space Crackers: Blast off into flavor with new Space Crackers —a crunchy treat that fuels little explorers with 40% of their daily iron and essential

nutrient Vitamin E to support brain development. For a cosmic snacking adventure, these crackers are shaped like the sun, a rocket, and Earth, and come in three out-of-this-world flavors: Maple, Pizza, and Parmesan.

Get'ems! Roundos Puff Snack: Made with whole grain quinoa, Roundos Puff Snack are made with calcium to support strong bones and come in four irresistible flavors: Barbeque, Pizza, Apple Cinnamon and Carrot Ranch.

Get'ems! snack varieties, which are great for snack time all week with its multi-serving format, are now available at Walmart and on Amazon. Get'ems! will expand to Target and other retailers across the U.S. starting in March and throughout 2025.

Both Get'ems! Ocean World Cookies and Space Crackers are available with an MSRP of $3.48 for a 5-oz bag (price may vary by retailer). Roundos Puff Snack are available with an MSRP of $3.48 for a 2.25-oz bag (price may vary by retailer).

