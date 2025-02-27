Everyone snacks, it turns out—and that includes the scribes at high-end food publications like Bon Appetit. While such magazines are known for sumptuous recipes, write-ups on the latest fancy eateries to open across the country, and emerging culinary trends, they recently shared a list of notable noshes in the BFY column.

In “The Healthy Snacks BA Editors Are Obsessed With,” a group of top Bon Appetit editors shared insights into the nibbles they nosh on while they’re working hard on their food articles each month. Many of the honorees in the list are snack brands I’ve encountered in my work as Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, but a couple of them are new to me, and I’m looking forward to getting to know them (and, of course, chowing down on them to see if they’re all the BA team thinks they are):

Manitoba Harvest Superseed Clusters: This pick by writer Alaina Chou is made with hemp hearts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, chia, flax, and (depending on the flavor) a scattering of sweet and/or savory inclusions (she’s partial to the Dark Chocolate kind).

Realsy: This date-based snack keeps it simple—all of the nut-butter-stuffed dates contain four or fewer ingredients, yet contain a number of nutrients. Editor Kate Kassin appreciates the fact that the snacks offer BFY benefits yet satisfy her extra-sweet sweet tooth.

Epic Provisions Pork Rinds: Kassin says in addition to sweet stuff, she appreciates high-protein snacks like these pork rinds, which are baked rather than deep fried and, she says, “boast just a handful of real, pronouncable ingredients.”

Solely: This snack brand offers dried fruits, fruit gummies, and fruit jerky, all with a pared-down, straight-forward ingredients list. In addition to the all-natural makeup, the BA team also appreciates the nostalgia factor, thinking of the fruit snacks tucked in their school lunches.

Jackson’s Sweet Potato Chips: This BFY snack brand has gained fans in the Bon Appetit office. Kassin confesses she brought these to a barbecue party, but not with the intention to share with guests. Instead, she selected these so she could munch while she worked the grill.

An article like this is quite a find for snackers—hungry, adventurous folks like me (and I bet you) are always looking for new products to try. It turns out this kind of coverage also benefits the snack makers themselves.

“For Jackson’s to be recognized by Bon Appétit as one of the best healthy snacks to buy online is a huge honor,” says Jackson’s CEO James Marino. “Bon Appétit has long been a trusted source in the food industry, so to see our sweet potato chips kettle-cooked in premium avocado oil highlighted in such a glowing way makes us incredibly proud.”

