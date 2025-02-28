Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s largest doughnut and kolache brands, will expand its national footprint with a 30-unit development deal that will bring the brand to New Mexico and the Miami-Dade area of Florida, both new markets for Shipley.

The agreement with existing Shipley franchisee Vik Agrawal will bring 10 shops to Sandoval, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Valencia, Torrance, Socorro, Lincoln, De Baca, Guadalupe, and San Miguel counties in New Mexico, and 20 shops to the Miami-Dade area. One shop is expected to open in each state in the next 12 months.

Agrawal, a multi-unit franchise operator with nearly 20 years of experience and about 100 locations across the Church’s Chicken, Supercuts, and Cost Cutters brands, has one Shipley Do-Nuts location in Laredo, TX, with agreements to open five more in the Rio Grande Valley area.

“My first Shipley Do-Nuts location in Laredo has proved out the business model and I’m committed to quickly growing the brand in New Mexico and South Florida,” says Agrawal. “Shipley is a strong brand that is gaining momentum as it enters new markets and people discover the greatness of the product—it’s simply the world’s greatest doughnut.”

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh doughnuts, handmade daily. These include its signature plain glazed, cut in the Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced and cake doughnuts, bear claws, kolaches, coffee, and more.

“Vik is an ideal Shipley franchisee, bringing multi-unit, multi-brand experience, a growth mentality and operational infrastructure to open and operate units across several markets,” says Shipley VP of Franchising Jonathan Massey. “We are looking forward to working with his team to make life delicious for future fans in New Mexico and South Florida.”

Shipley has grown its footprint to over 370 locations in 13 states with its recent entry into North Carolina. It will open its first Virginia shop within the next several months and has franchise opportunities in 46 states. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

