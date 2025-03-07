The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced significant milestone in its ongoing mission to strengthen and advance the commercial baking industry: a robust and growing membership now encompassing 375 companies. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of ABA’s strategic vision and its steadfast commitment to fostering a resilient, innovative, and future-ready industry.

This momentum is reflected in the 2025 ABA Convention, where over 50 leading baking companies will convene, providing an unparalleled platform for industry executives to cultivate connections, forge strategic partnerships, and explore the latest advancements shaping commercial baking. As the premier event for industry decision-makers, the convention will deliver actionable insights, innovative solutions, and high-impact discussions that position baking and supplier businesses for success.

ABA’s membership growth is a direct result of its forward-thinking strategic plan, developed in collaboration with the board of directors and industry leaders. Through dynamic advocacy, high-impact events, and thought leadership, ABA is continually enhancing the programs and services that empower baking manufacturers to thrive in a competitive and evolving marketplace.

“This 375-member company milestone reflects the strength of the baking industry and the unwavering commitment of ABA to deliver meaningful connections, strategic insights, and powerful advocacy,” says Eric Dell, ABA president and CEO. “The ABA Convention is not just an industry gathering—it is a critical forum for decisionmakers to engage in high-level discussions, explore transformative business opportunities, and drive the trajectory of commercial baking forward.”

“For those who have yet to experience the ABA community, now is the time to engage and join,” says Bill Quigg, ABA chair and president of Richmond Baking. “The 2025 ABA Convention offers a unique and invaluable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain essential insights into evolving market trends, and position your organization for long-term success in a rapidly changing business environment. I’m looking forward to meeting many new friends at this year’s Convention.”

For more information on the 2025 ABA Convention, visit americanbakers.org/convention.

