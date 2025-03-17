Plant-based products continue to thrive: Beneo

The plant-based food field is going through some rough, with several companies offering plant-based alternatives to meat seeing sales flag in recent years. Once a darling of investors, food pros, and celebrities alike, plant-based protein purveyor Meati is reportedly about to fold, according to VegNews.

Plant-based snacks and bakery goods, however, are still going strong. Consumers are still interested in bars, chips, cakes, cookies, and other goods without animal-derived ingredients on the label. Jamie Matthews, head of technical service with food solutions specialist Beneo, spoke with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery about the sustained interest in plant-based products, how consumer behaviors have changed, and key points for producers interested in plant-based production.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please discuss the evolution of consumer interest in plant-based foods?

Jamie Matthews: Consumer interest in plant-based alternatives continues to grow. In the past several years, Beneo has seen plant-based alternatives move from niche to mainstream. Nearly one in two consumers across the globe are now interested in plant-based foods and beverages.

Flexitarians are driving the plant-based trend, according to research results. This group is especially interested in transparent labels, sustainability, healthier alternatives, and new food experiences. Targeting this broader group, instead of strictly appealing to vegans or vegetarians, allows manufacturers to capture the largest part of this growing segment.

With an abundance of products already on the market for consumers to choose from, the near future might see formulations that are optimized to provide superior taste and texture, and products designed to target specific groups of consumers.

JS: Another fascinating trend is the desire to boost protein intake. Please share your thoughts on how food manufacturers have stepped up and delivered on that interest.

JM: With the surge in GLP-1 drug usage, consumers opting for convenience, on-the-go options, and constantly seeking better-for-you products, there is an increasing awareness of the importance of protein towards overall health, weight management, muscle maintenance, and satiety.

To meet this demand, we have seen new products calling out protein and its quantity across various categories such as meal replacement, dairy & beverage, and even bakery items and snacks. These products are often featured in convenient formats like protein bars, shakes, and on-the-go snacks, making it easier for consumers to incorporate protein into their diets.

Beneo has also seen plant-based proteins gaining significant attention among the wide variety of protein sources not only for their health benefits but also for their versatility and functionality. With the growing interest in plant-based and flexitarian diets, plant protein is commonly seen in plant-based beverages like protein drinks, dairy alternatives like vegan cheese, nondairy yogurt, creamer, and plant-based snacks like protein bars.

Also, plant proteins like faba bean protein and rice protein are hypoallergenic alternatives to other plant proteins like soy or gluten, making them suitable for products labeled for specific dietary restrictions or allergies

JS: What are some of the challenges that our friends in the snack and bakery industry face when looking to offer protein-rich baked goods and snacks that also are free from animal products?

JM: Traditional baking relies heavily on animal-based ingredients like eggs, butter, and milk, which provide structure, moisture, and flavor. Finding the right plant-based alternatives that provide similar texture, mouthfeel, color, and consistency to the final product can be challenging.

Generally, plant proteins have distinct earthy or beany flavors that can be off-putting. Masking these flavors without compromising the overall taste of the product is a significant challenge, especially for manufacturers wanting to call out the high quantity like 10 or 20 g per serving. Selecting suitable plant proteins with neutral or pleasant flavor profiles is important. Faba bean protein comes with a neutral taste profile and hence fits well in the overall sensory profile of a wide range of products.

Most plant-based proteins may lack certain essential amino acids, blending multiple plant proteins can enhance the nutritional profile by providing a complete amino acid profile. For example, faba bean protein concentrate offers a mild flavor profile and complementary amino acid profile with rice proteins.

JS: Not every plant-based ingredient is suited for every job or product—could you please talk about some of the considerations when selecting the right ingredient for a particular PB snack or bakery formulation?

JM: When selecting the right plant-based ingredient for a plant-based snack or bakery formulation, there are several key considerations to keep in mind:

The protein needs to have similar functionality to animal protein. Faba bean protein has good solubility and good emulsifying properties giving the desirable structure and texture to plant-based baked goods. Rice protein, on the other hand, provides excellent texture and protein enrichment, especially in gluten-free products.

The combination of faba bean protein and rice protein as complete plant protein is the solution for manufacturers looking for high quality and protein content while still having a tasty product.

Taste aspect

JS: Could you please discuss some of how Beneo might be able to help solve such puzzles? Please feel free to talk about anything from expert advice to specific products, or anything else.

JM: Beneo’s Technology Center offers a unique chain of application expertise providing research and development and nutritional guidance. It supports manufacturers in the development of innovative food and beverage products to improve nutritional content. Along with the Beneo Institute (an organization that brings together Beneo’s expertise from Nutrition Science and Legislation teams) guides consumers and manufacturers on the latest nutrition science Beneo’s customers are well-positioned to provide healthier food and beverage options across a wide range of products, from bakery and dairy to energy beverages, meat alternatives, and confectionery.

JS: Any final words of wisdom?

JM: The current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to drive egg prices to record highs. Hence, manufacturers are looking for feasible alternatives, however, replacing eggs in recipes such as for baked goods creates a specific set of challenges for recipe formulation because eggs have a multi-functional impact on the final product in terms of taste and texture. This is because they can be used for foaming and aeration, texturizing, emulsification, color, and flavor, as well as a glazing agent. This is why, depending on the type of application, an egg alternative also has to deliver on this range of technical properties.

The Beneo Technology Center has been trialing ingredients for successful egg-free recipes and found that faba bean protein concentrate can serve as a suitable solution for partial and total replacement of whole eggs, egg whites, and egg yolks. At the same time, the ingredient also offers clean label and cost reduction benefits. In addition, adding Beneo's Orafti Oligofructose and Inulin chicory root prebiotic fibers to these recipes has also helped producers bridge the fiber gap. These fibers can also be used to reduce fat or sugar in bakery products.