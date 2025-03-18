Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsDessertsCakes

Miami bakery releases ready-to-bake cupcakes

Bunnie Cakes consumers only need to pour, bake, and enjoy in under 15 minutes

By SF&WB Staff
Miami bakery Bunnie Cakes releases ready-to-bake cupcakes

Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

March 18, 2025

Debuting this month at Expo West, Miami bakery Bunnie Cakes has launched its ready-to-bake cupcakes mix.

Consumers only need to pour, bake, and enjoy in under 15 minutes. The vegan cupcake batters ensure everyone can join a celebration, and the mix is available in Chocolate, Very Vanilla cake batter, and Very Vanilla frosting. The batters are also free from soy, nuts, peanuts, eggs, and dairy, plus made with natural flavors and colors. Its all-in-one baking kit retails for $55. 

Founded by Mariana Cortez, a mompreneur and vegetarian, Bunnie Cakes makes all its items in the U.S. and is dedicated to plant-based indulgence.

