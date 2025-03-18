Miami bakery releases ready-to-bake cupcakes

Debuting this month at Expo West, Miami bakery Bunnie Cakes has launched its ready-to-bake cupcakes mix.

Consumers only need to pour, bake, and enjoy in under 15 minutes. The vegan cupcake batters ensure everyone can join a celebration, and the mix is available in Chocolate, Very Vanilla cake batter, and Very Vanilla frosting. The batters are also free from soy, nuts, peanuts, eggs, and dairy, plus made with natural flavors and colors. Its all-in-one baking kit retails for $55.

Founded by Mariana Cortez, a mompreneur and vegetarian, Bunnie Cakes makes all its items in the U.S. and is dedicated to plant-based indulgence.

