Popchips debuts Sweet Heat flavor

Our Home's Popchips brand is bringing its newest flavor, Sweet Heat, to over 2,700 Kroger and Kroger banner stores this April.

Popchips Sweet Heat reportedly offers a sweet and savory flavor with a kick, with 50% less fat compared to regular potato chips. The chips are Non-GMO project verified, certified gluten-free, and vegan.

Popchips’ latest Sweet Heat Kroger distribution aims to tap the growing trend of consumers seeking snacks that offer both indulgence and health-conscious benefits, combining the perfect balance of sweet and spicy in a way that stands out from typical savory snacks, the brand says.

Related: Popchips Nacho reveals limited-edition Garfield bags