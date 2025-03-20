Monogram Foods hires second CEO in company history

Monogram Foods, a strategic food manufacturer focused on the co-manufacturing, private label, and foodservice channels, announced Jeff Frank, outgoing CEO of Organic Valley, as CEO. The appointment will take effect on April 28, and Frank will be based in Memphis. Co-founder and outgoing CEO Karl Schledwitz, who has led Monogram Foods since 2004, will continue to serve as chairman of Monogram’s board of directors.

Frank brings more than two decades of leadership experience in guiding companies on a path to sustainable success. “Jeff was the unanimous choice of our board and executive team,” says Schledwitz. “We conducted a national search and were fortunate to have some excellent candidates. Based on Jeff’s natural leadership skills, ability to execute on plans, and his track record in driving growth, he was the clear choice to ensure a successful future for Monogram Foods, its people, and its customers.”

Frank brings more than two decades of leadership experience. Before joining Organic Valley in January 2023, where he led the company to exceed financial targets and land the top market share spot, he had a 25-year career at Hormel Foods. There he held several top roles including leading the company through its largest acquisition.

"I am excited to join Monogram Foods at this pivotal moment in its journey,” says Frank. “I deeply admire the incredible vision and hard work the founders have put into building this company. The passion, vision, and culture at Monogram are inspiring, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to continue driving success.”

Related: Monogram Foods opens new USDA bakery facility