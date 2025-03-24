Reading Bakery Systems adds process technologist

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), purveyor of baked snack production solutions, announced the addition of Eyad Alsabbagh as a Process Technologist. With over 20 years of experience in snack and biscuit production, process optimization, and product development, Alsabbagh brings a wealth of technical expertise to the RBS team.

Based in the UK, Alsabbagh will work closely with customers to develop new snack products, optimize production processes, and provide technical support to ensure efficient and high-quality manufacturing. His background in food science, coupled with hands-on experience in product development and quality assurance, positions him as a great resource in delivering solutions and support to RBS customers.

“We are thrilled to have Alsabbagh join our team,” says Cameron Johnson, director of innovation at RBS. “His experience will further enhance our ability to support customers with high- performance equipment and industry-leading technical expertise.”

Before joining RBS, Eyad served as a biscuit development technologist at Baker Perkins, where he was responsible for new product development, factory acceptance testing, and commissioning of biscuit production lines. He previously held key roles at Katakit in Syria, Sylico, and Almorouj for Juice and Dairy Products in Qatar, gaining broad experience in food production, ingredient testing, and process engineering.

Alsabbagh holds a BSc in Agricultural Engineering (Food Science) from Damascus University and has completed extensive industry training in food safety, HACCP, extrusion technology, and quality assurance.

