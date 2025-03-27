Bauducco Foods breaks ground on production, distribution facility

On Friday, March 21, Bauducco Foods, one of the fastest growing cookie companies in the world, broke ground on their newest production and distribution facility in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Founded in 1952 by Italian immigrant Carlo Bauducco in São Paulo, Brazil, Bauducco is a global baked goods company, producing more than 400,000 tons of baked goods annually. As a family business now in its third generation, Bauducco is known for fostering The Feeling of Family with unforgettable moments and recipes crafted with innovation and passion.

"We conducted an extensive analysis of over 160 potential sites across seven states, and Zephyrhills stood out as the ideal location," said Stefano Mozzi, CEO, Bauducco USA. "From the business-friendly environment to the fantastic support from the business development teams in the State, County, and the City, we knew Zephyrhills was the right place."

Located on 72 acres at the Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park Ready Site, Bauducco expects to invest over $200 million into the facility, which will be used to produce and distribute its products across the U.S. The facility will produce a variety of Bauducco's signature products, including biscuits, wafers and their signature Panettones.

"The groundbreaking of Bauducco Foods marks an exciting new chapter for Zephyrhills. Their investment not only brings hundreds of high-wage jobs and economic growth but also reinforces our city's reputation as a prime destination for business and industry. We look forward to a prosperous partnership and the sweet success that lies ahead!" says Mayor Melonie Bahr Monson, City of Zephyrhills.

The Zephyrhills facility will be developed in three phases, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2026, the second phase is expected to be operational by 2028, and the third by 2030. With the opening of the facility, Bauducco anticipates creating approximately 600 new jobs in the Tampa Bay area, of which 120 full-time positions will open in phase one.

"The arrival of Bauducco Foods in Zephyrhills is a testament to our city's business-friendly environment and commitment to economic development. This groundbreaking represents new opportunities for our residents and strengthens our local economy. We proudly support Bauducco Foods and eagerly anticipate their contributions to our community," says Billy Poe, Zephyrhills city manager.

With advanced production technologies in place, Bauducco will have greater flexibility to expand its product offerings, bringing new, exciting products to the market.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Pasco County as we break ground on this incredible project with Bauducco Foods," says Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley. "We're proud to welcome this global leader and the economic opportunities it brings to our community."

Bauducco's presence in Pasco County is a committed to building lasting relationships, contributing to the local economy, and sharing the brand's passion for baking with even more people.

"We are grateful for the meaningful partnerships that Bauducco has already formed in our community, and we are looking forward to seeing this project progress. There will be many new jobs coming to Pasco County in the near future as a result of this investment in our community," says Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council.

For more information about Bauducco and the Zephyrhills facility, visit bauducco.com.

Related: ABIMAPI holds bakery congress in Brazil