AMC Theatres debuts doughnut holes

AMC Theatres has officially launched two new flavors of doughnut holes at all Feature Fare locations across the U.S., in Maple Sugar and Tart Apple flavors.

The theater's Cinnamon Sugar and Strawberry doughnut hole flavor varieties were first introduced in April, and have become popular among moviegoers.

"We're always evaluating our Feature Fare menu options and striving to stay current on the latest trends to deliver what guests want while they enjoy their movie at AMC. These two new doughnut hole offerings provide a unique sweet treat and help us further diversify the menu options available to our moviegoers," says Cassie Nichols, manager, media relations, AMC Theatres.

