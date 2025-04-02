Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsSweet Goods

Pinkbox Doughnuts debuts LTO Dubai Chocolate variety

The treat will be available from April 1 through May 2.

By SF&WB Staff
Pinkbox Doughnuts launches LTO Dubai Chocolate doughnut

Courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts

April 2, 2025

This April, Pinkbox Doughnuts will debut its limited-edition Dubai Chocolate doughnut, as well as a lineup of more than a dozen Easter-themed treats. 

Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate craze, Pinkbox Doughnuts’ Dubai Chocolate doughnut will feature a “crackable" chocolate bottom and will be topped with a duo of rich pistachio cream and chocolate drizzle as well as crushed pistachios, toasted kataifi shavings, and a strawberry. It will be available for $3.75 at all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations from Tuesday, April 1 through Friday, May 2. 

For Easter, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen doughnuts available in shops and for order online, Wednesday, April 16 through Easter Sunday, April 20:

  • Pink OG – Glazed raised pink ring 
  • Bunny Tail – White frosted pink velvet cake with marshmallow and coconut tail décor 
  • Little Bunny – White frosted raised bunny topped with bunny décor  
  • Pink Pastel Doughcro – Pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles 
  • Yellow Pastel Doughcro – Yellow frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles 
  • Pink Spring Peeps – Pink frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps 
  • Yellow Spring Peeps – Yellow frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps
  • It's Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with a blonde Oreo and Easter sprinkles 
  • Pink Stuffed Egg – Pink raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor 
  • Blue Stuffed Egg – Blue frosted raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor 
  • Easter Cheesecake – Blue frosted shell filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with a pink swirl 
  • Flower Power – Yellow frosted daisy 
  • Bunny Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with bunny decor and pretzel sticks 
  • Pinky Chick – Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered with pink icing with Easter chick decor 
  • Veegee Chick – Vegan vanilla cake topped with vanilla cream, covered with yellow icing with Easter chick décor 
  • Easter Peeweez – Glazed pink velvet cake with Easter sprinkles

Related: Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates March with green lineup

