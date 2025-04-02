Pinkbox Doughnuts debuts LTO Dubai Chocolate variety
The treat will be available from April 1 through May 2.
This April, Pinkbox Doughnuts will debut its limited-edition Dubai Chocolate doughnut, as well as a lineup of more than a dozen Easter-themed treats.
Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate craze, Pinkbox Doughnuts’ Dubai Chocolate doughnut will feature a “crackable" chocolate bottom and will be topped with a duo of rich pistachio cream and chocolate drizzle as well as crushed pistachios, toasted kataifi shavings, and a strawberry. It will be available for $3.75 at all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations from Tuesday, April 1 through Friday, May 2.
For Easter, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen doughnuts available in shops and for order online, Wednesday, April 16 through Easter Sunday, April 20:
- Pink OG – Glazed raised pink ring
- Bunny Tail – White frosted pink velvet cake with marshmallow and coconut tail décor
- Little Bunny – White frosted raised bunny topped with bunny décor
- Pink Pastel Doughcro – Pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles
- Yellow Pastel Doughcro – Yellow frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles
- Pink Spring Peeps – Pink frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps
- Yellow Spring Peeps – Yellow frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps
- It's Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with a blonde Oreo and Easter sprinkles
- Pink Stuffed Egg – Pink raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor
- Blue Stuffed Egg – Blue frosted raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor
- Easter Cheesecake – Blue frosted shell filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with a pink swirl
- Flower Power – Yellow frosted daisy
- Bunny Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with bunny decor and pretzel sticks
- Pinky Chick – Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered with pink icing with Easter chick decor
- Veegee Chick – Vegan vanilla cake topped with vanilla cream, covered with yellow icing with Easter chick décor
- Easter Peeweez – Glazed pink velvet cake with Easter sprinkles
