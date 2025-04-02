Pinkbox Doughnuts debuts LTO Dubai Chocolate variety

This April, Pinkbox Doughnuts will debut its limited-edition Dubai Chocolate doughnut, as well as a lineup of more than a dozen Easter-themed treats.

Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate craze, Pinkbox Doughnuts’ Dubai Chocolate doughnut will feature a “crackable" chocolate bottom and will be topped with a duo of rich pistachio cream and chocolate drizzle as well as crushed pistachios, toasted kataifi shavings, and a strawberry. It will be available for $3.75 at all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations from Tuesday, April 1 through Friday, May 2.

For Easter, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen doughnuts available in shops and for order online, Wednesday, April 16 through Easter Sunday, April 20:

Pink OG – Glazed raised pink ring

– Glazed raised pink ring Bunny Tail – White frosted pink velvet cake with marshmallow and coconut tail décor

– White frosted pink velvet cake with marshmallow and coconut tail décor Little Bunny – White frosted raised bunny topped with bunny décor

– White frosted raised bunny topped with bunny décor Pink Pastel Doughcro – Pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles

– Pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles Yellow Pastel Doughcro – Yellow frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles

– Yellow frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles Pink Spring Peeps – Pink frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps

– Pink frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps Yellow Spring Peeps – Yellow frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps

– Yellow frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and marshmallow Peeps It's Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with a blonde Oreo and Easter sprinkles

– White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with a blonde Oreo and Easter sprinkles Pink Stuffed Egg – Pink raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor

– Pink raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor Blue Stuffed Egg – Blue frosted raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor

– Blue frosted raised egg-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter egg décor Easter Cheesecake – Blue frosted shell filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with a pink swirl

– Blue frosted shell filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with a pink swirl Flower Power – Yellow frosted daisy

– Yellow frosted daisy Bunny Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with bunny decor and pretzel sticks

– Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with bunny decor and pretzel sticks Pinky Chick – Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered with pink icing with Easter chick decor

– Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered with pink icing with Easter chick decor Veegee Chick – Vegan vanilla cake topped with vanilla cream, covered with yellow icing with Easter chick décor

– Vegan vanilla cake topped with vanilla cream, covered with yellow icing with Easter chick décor Easter Peeweez – Glazed pink velvet cake with Easter sprinkles

