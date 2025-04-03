IFT announces finalists for student product competitions

The Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA), a student-governed community of members of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), has announced the finalists for three of its product development competitions: the 35th Annual IFTSA and Mars Wrigley Product Development Competition, the Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Product Development Competition, and the Smart Snacks for Kids Product Development Competition. Six teams were selected as finalists for each competition, earning partial travel to IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, which is being held July 13-16, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

In each competition, first place receives $3,000, second place receives $1,500, and third place receives $500. Winners will be announced at the IFTSA Student Closing Ceremony at IFT FIRST on Tuesday night, July 15.

“From addressing food insecurity to meeting rapidly evolving consumer demands, the need for innovative product development has never been greater. The finalists in the IFTSA Product Development Competitions are a prime example of the type of creative problem solving that is needed to create products that commercially succeed while helping to solve key issues in our global food system,” says Christina Ginardi, director of academic engagement at IFT.

Learn more about each competition:

IFTSA & Mars Product Development Competition

The 35th Annual IFTSA and Mars Product Development Competition is a chance for students to take the skills and knowledge learned in school and apply them to a real-world situation. Each participating school’s team develops a new food idea and carries the concept through marketing and production, much like a commercial product development team. At IFT FIRST, each team will present their product through an oral presentation and a tasting session by an expert panel of judges, who will evaluate the product on factors including shelf life, profitability, and flavor profile. Last year, Chapman University won for SOL – Spice of Life, a vanilla chai-flavored, shelf-stable ultra-high temperature, dairy-based wellness beverage.

This year’s snack- and bakery- related finalists include

NoriNom - Cornell University (Ithaca, New York)

NoriNom is a shelf-stable premium snack that delivers all the flavors of sushi in a crunchy, bite-sized format. This vegetarian snack is a good source of fiber and offers complete plant-based protein. Each pack contains eight 12 g bites featuring a whey-fortified crispy rice puff with a sticky sweet soy sauce glaze and nori, topped with a smooth edamame mash and finished with meaty marinated oyster mushrooms.

Sergeant Burrito - Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Campus Querétaro (Querétaro, Mexico)

Sergeant Burrito is a self-heating, shelf-stable, and innovative solution tailored for active-duty military personnel. Featuring a gluten-free tortilla, vegan chicken with lion’s mane seasoning, ready-to-eat rice and beans, and dry guacamole, it’s preserved using MRE technology and spray drying for long shelf life and nutrition. The addition of lion’s mane enhances cognitive function and focus, supporting soldiers' mental well-being. Packaged in an aluminized vacuum-sealed bags with an easy-open strip and self-heating pouch, this burrito offers a quick, nutritious meal in minutes.

PB Jems - Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana)

PB Jems are a bite-sized, vegan, and gluten-free frozen dessert that embrace the nostalgic childhood memory of a peanut butter and jelly (PB&J) sandwich while capitalizing on the health benefits and positive environmental impact of a vegan product. Through the peanut butter coating, creamy oat base, and raspberry and date swirl, PB Jems boast a classic PB&J taste with additional nutritional benefits including being high in fiber and low in added sugar.

Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Product Development Competition

Sponsored by IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund, the Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Product Development Competition promotes the application of food science and technology and the development of new products and processes that are targeted at improving the quality of life for people in developing countries. This year’s theme challenges students to create innovative food product and packaging material that can be produced locally within a selected developing country that addresses local economic and cultural needs, all while minimizing the carbon footprint and environmental impact. The products will be evaluated on criteria including impact on the developing country, practicality and logistics in the target region, and feasibility of starting production. Last year, the University of Costa Rica won for HopEnergy, an instant powdered drink designed for migrants passing through Costa Rica made from panela, milk, grains, and seeds.

This year’s snack and bakery finalists are:



JipNut - Bogor Agricultural University (Bogor, Indonesia)

A high-fiber popcorn-based and peanut cookie snack bar, JipNut is made from local Indonesian ingredients including corn, peanuts, porang flour, cinnamon, honey, and palm sugar. It offers a nutritious snack while supporting sustainability with biodegradable corn husk packaging.

The Kijani Bar - North Carolina State University (Raleigh, North Carolina)

The Kijani Bar is a new approach to a granola bar with locally sourced and readily available ingredients in Kenya including jute mallow, amaranth leaves, and Ethiopian kale. Granola bars are unfamiliar to rural Kenyan communities, and since leafy green vegetables are often prepared as savory dishes, the bars offer an innovative option for supplementing school meals. Functioning both as a nutritive item and a sweet treat, the bar is meant to attract children as a new experience and a sweet snack.

Smart Snacks for Kids Product Development Competition

The Smart Snacks for Kids Product Development Competition challenges students to develop a fun and nutritious food or beverage product targeted at kids and/or teens. Products must abide by the USDA’s “Guide to Smart Snacks in School” recommendations. At IFT FIRST, each team will present their product through an oral presentation and a tasting session by an expert panel of judges, who will evaluate the product in categories including its commercial manufacturing plan, nutrition information, and consumer satisfaction. McGill University won last year with Magic Mud Pot, a delightful, health-conscious, and engaging alternative to traditional chocolate pudding.

This year’s snack and bakery finalists are:

StripeeFruiteez - Bogor Agricultural University (Bogor, Indonesia)

Designed to help kids meet their daily calcium needs, StripeeFruiteez is a snack made from strawberry fruit that is processed into a chewy fruit leather strip and topped with cheesecake cream. The snack is fortified with calcium derived from eggshells.

Blueberry Brain Bars - Cornell University (Ithaca, New York)

The Blueberry Brain Bar is a vegan, on-the-go snack that's free from gluten, added sugar, and major allergens. The outer cookie layer utilizes upcycled apple pomace, a good source of fiber, combined with dates, oats, and a gluten-free flour blend for a satisfyingly chewy bite. The inside of the bar is layered with a tart blueberry jam and a creamy date and chickpea filling. Blueberry Brain Bar’s “school safe” formulation makes it suitable for kids with various dietary restrictions and ideal for a school environment.

IamFan - Cornell University (Ithaca, New York)

IamFan is a fun and nutrient-packed savory snack inspired by pineapple fried rice. It features a crunchy combo of puffed whole grain brown rice and quinoa, freeze-dried vegetables (corn, peas, carrots, bell pepper), chewy dehydrated pineapple, wispy jackfruit "floss," and a tangy pineapple sesame sauce.

Astrobites - McGill University (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)

A redefinition of the classic cookie, Astrobites incorporates a soft, chewy mochi layer enrobing a sweet date center, all wrapped in a sweet potato and oat cookie. Featuring planet-themed cookies, Astrobites offers an educational activity where kids match cookie sizes, apply icing, and decorate with naturally colored quinoa puff and coconut sprinkles. Each pack includes three cookies shaped to scale, navy bean icing, and vibrant sprinkles.

BeS’More - University of Costa Rica (San Pedro Montes de Oca, San José, Costa Rica)

Free from gluten, dairy, nuts, peanuts, sesame, and added sugars, BeS’More is designed for kids ages 6-10 with food allergies. Inspired by the classic s’mores but with a healthier twist, it provides 5g of protein per serving and qualifies as a good source of calcium and iron, mainly delivered from chickpeas.

Zogo & Blee Cookies - University of Massachusetts Amherst (Amherst, Massachusetts)

Zogo & Blee cookies are a fun, healthy, and creative treat made with sustainable ingredients. Key components like bananas supply potassium and energy, gluten-free flour aids digestion, chickpea flour provides plant-based protein, and flaxseed oil delivers omega-3 fats for brain health. The innovative "build-your-own" concept—featuring chocolate and fruit rolls made with apple and beet powder—makes snack time both nutritious and engaging, inspiring creativity, fine motor skills, and self-expression.

The finalists and other IFTSA members who attend IFT FIRST have the chance to participate in exclusive networking events, including PepsiCo Meet & Greets at the IFTSA Student Lounge, as well as to present their research or showcase their work.

To learn more or to register for IFT FIRST and receive an early bird discount by April 19, go to IFT FIRST Registration. Students will receive a registration price of $135 regardless of when they register. To learn more about becoming a student member and taking advantage of networking, education, and advocacy opportunities year-round, email membershipinfo@ift.org.

Related: IFT Student Association elects 2025-26 board of directors