IFT Student Association elects 2025-26 board of directors

The Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA), a student-governed community of members of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), has elected its board of directors for its 2025–2026 cycle, which starts on September 1. The diverse pool of board members spans academic institutions from around the world with students previously earning or currently pursuing degrees from universities in the Philippines, U.S., Canada, South Africa, Nigeria, Belgium, Costa Rica, Kenya, Ecuador, and Sri Lanka.

IFTSA is a mission-driven organization that supports student members and chapters and aims to develop the future leaders in the science of food.

“Spanning from undergraduate to doctoral students, each member of the IFT Student Association Board contributes key expertise and experience to help shape not only the future of IFTSA, but also the future of our global food system at large. IFT is excited to welcome these gifted students who are already making significant contributions to food science,” says Christina Ginardi, director of academic engagement at IFT.

Jana Schreuder from Stellenbosch University in South Africa will assume the role of IFTSA board president, replacing current president Viral Shukla from Cornell University. Schreuder will become the first president from an international institution in the 62-year history of IFTSA. The new president-elect will be Chamali Kodikara from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

“I am truly honored to be elected as President-Elect for IFTSA, and I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support from my mentors, peers, and the academic community at the University of Manitoba and the Canadian Grain Commission. As a student, IFT has provided me with a wonderful platform to expand my knowledge, connect with inspiring leaders, and contribute positively to my community,” says Kodikara. “I look forward to working with my team to make IFTSA more accessible to students in food sciences around the globe and to celebrate the vibrant, diverse community that unites us.”

The 2025 – 2026 Board of Directors includes:

Chamali Kodikara, University of Manitoba (president-elect)

Kodikara is a PhD student in Food and Human Nutritional Sciences (FHNS) at the University of Manitoba, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, focused on detecting ergot alkaloids in wheat and using cold plasma processing to combat mycotoxins. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences from the University of Peradeniya in Sri Lanka and a master’s degree in Food Science from the University of Manitoba. As President of FHNS Graduate Students Association, she established the University of Manitoba IFTSA Chapter (the third Canadian chapter in IFTSA history) and currently serves as Vice President of Competitions for IFTSA for the 2024–2025 cycle. She also served as a chair for IFTSA’s Graduate Research Video Competition at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, and has participated in several IFT membership groups including the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division, the International Division, and the Women’s Resource Group. Additionally, she has led initiatives with AOAC International and the Canadian Centre for Agri-Food Research.

Sebastián Garzón, Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja (VP of chapter engagement)

Garzón holds bachelor’s degrees in Finance from Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja (UTPL) in Ecuador and in Food Engineering from Universidad San Francisco de Quito (USFQ), also in Ecuador. He is currently pursuing a law degree with a focus on food regulation at UTPL. He has worked with prominent organizations, including Banco de Alimentos Quito and Moderna Alimentos, one of Ecuador’s largest food manufacturers. Garzón helped establish the IFTSA Chapter at USFQ and organized the College Bowl Competition in Ecuador, earning him the 2024 IFTSA Excellence in Leadership Award. He is also a member of several IFT Divisions. Garzón is passionate about making IFTSA a truly global organization by promoting international collaboration and expanding its reach to underserved regions.

Stefhanie Loaiza Sanchez, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (VP of competitions)

Loaiza Sanchez is a food science professional currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During her undergraduate studies at the University of Costa Rica, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Food Engineering, she served as president of the Food Technology Student Association and was a finalist for the IFTSA Excellence in Leadership Award. Additionally, she has participated in several IFTSA competitions and was the winner of the 2024 IFTSA Undergraduate Research Competition for her research on Salmonella in chicken products. She is a member of IFT’s Chicago Section, as well as several Divisions. She looks forward to offering a fresh viewpoint, listening to feedback, and collaborating with competition chairs to ensure a smooth and impactful experience for all participants.

Akshara Nair, University of Massachusetts Amherst (VP of digital and social media)

Nair, an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst studying Food Science and Technology, is passionate about connecting people through science, culture, and food. Through her leadership roles on campus, including serving as the external relations manager for the UMass Alternative Protein Project, social media manager for UMass Food Science, and as a member of the Recruiting Committee, she has strengthened her communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills, all of which are essential for her new position. Nair is a member of IFT’s Northeast Section, as well as a member of several Divisions. She is excited to bring her creative and dynamic approach to IFTSA, helping to showcase student voices and amplify the impact of the student-led organization.

Rania Marie Buenavista, Kansas State University (VP of membership engagement)

Buenavista is a doctoral student in Grain Science at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, specializing in pulse protein optimization. She holds a master’s degree in Grain Science, also from Kansas State, and a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering from the University of the Philippines Los Baños. She is the current chair of the IFTSA College Bowl Competition, a member of IFT’s Kansas City Section, and a member of several Divisions. After earning her PhD, she aims to become a research and development scientist, focusing on improving the nutritional profiles and affordability of food.

April Huang, Cornell University (VP of events and experiences)

Huang is a PhD candidate in Food Science at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, as well as a USDA NIFA Predoctoral Fellow. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Food Science, also from Cornell. Her research investigates the impact of physical and biological processing on pulse protein functionality. At Cornell, she serves as the president of the Food Science Product Development Club as well as on the board of the Food Science Graduate Student Organization. She is a member of IFT’s Product Development Division, Protein Division, and Sustainable Food Systems Division. In her seven years as an IFT member, she has served as competition chairs for the IFTSA and Mars Product Development Competition and the College Bowl Competition and has participated in numerous student competitions, including the Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Competition and the Division Graduate Student Research Competition.

Chenge (Charley) Wang, Rutgers University (member at large)

Wang is a PhD candidate in Food Science at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ, specializing in lipid oxidation and oil quality. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Nutritional Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020, where she received multiple awards in IFTSA competitions including the IFTSA & Mars Product Development Competition. Currently, she serves as the graduate student representative for IFT’s New York Section and leads the Rutgers IFTSA Chapter, contributing to team building, event coordination, and community engagement.

Josiah Muriuki, University of Pretoria, South Africa (member at large)

Elected for the second year in a row, Muriuki is a master’s student at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Nairobi in Kenya and a bachelor’s degree with honors in Food Science from the University of Pretoria. Last year, Muriuki was the winner of the Academic and Travel Undergraduate Hybrid Scholarship sponsored by IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund and PepsiCo. He has served in several leadership positions including as chairperson of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. He is the counder and executive director of Beta Mentor Africa, an award-winning social enterprise aimed at mentoring young people from rural areas of Kenya to raise the next generation of leaders and enable them to access opportunities globally. Muriuki is passionate about the application of knowledge to solve some of the most pressing societal problems.

Ikenna Okehie, Texas A&M University (member at large)

Okehie is a PhD student in Food Science and Technology at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, specializing in sustainable food innovation and insect-derived food ingredients. He holds a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology from the Federal University of Technology Akure in Nigeria, and master’s degrees in Food Technology and Processing from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and in Food Technology from University of Leuven in Belgium. With extensive experience in research, product development, and organizational leadership, Okehie has spearheaded impactful projects, including integrating a food processing section into an agribusiness. He is an AgriLife Leadership Fellow through which he receives mentorship training to enhance his leadership and communication skills. Passionate about fostering inclusive environments, he is dedicated to driving initiatives that promote diversity, collaboration, and innovation in the food industry.



Divine Eche, University of Massachusetts Amherst (member at large)

Eche is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, working towards a bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Technology. She is passionate about creating sustainable food systems and innovative products using technology. She has experience in scientific research, leadership, and collaboration, and is a member of IFT’s Northeast Section as well as several Divisions. In the future, she hopes to pursue a master’s degree in food science, focusing on product development and sensory science. Eche is excited to continue growing and making a positive impact in the field alongside her talented peers.

Each board member will attend IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, which is being held July 13-16, at McCormick Place in Chicago. IFT FIRST (Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology) unites top experts throughout the science of food disciplines across academia, industry, and government. Through cutting-edge scientific programming and multi-disciplinary discussions, IFT FIRST addresses the biggest issues impacting the food industry across novel technology and innovation, health and nutrition, sustainability and climate, food safety, and consumer insights.

Another highlight of the popular annual food science event is the IFTSA Student Competitions and Awards, which include:

IFTSA and Mars Product Development Competition

Developing Solutions for Developing Countries Product Development Competition

Smart Snacks for Kids Product Development Competition

Undergraduate Research and Graduate Research Video Competitions

College Bowl Competition

Students who attend IFT FIRST also have the opportunity to present their research orally or showcase their work through a poster. IFTSA members also have the chance to participate in exclusive networking events, including PepsiCo Meet & Greets at the IFTSA Student Lounge.

To learn more or to register for IFT FIRST and receive an early bird discount by April 19, go to IFT FIRST Registration. Students will receive a registration price of $135 whenever they register.

Student members receive a discount to IFT FIRST. To learn more about becoming a student member and taking advantage of networking, education, and advocacy opportunities year-round, email membershipinfo@ift.org.

