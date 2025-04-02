Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBars

Barebells launches Marshmallow Peanut Road flavor

The new bar can be purchased online and at select retailers, like GNC.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Barebells

April 2, 2025

A new Barebells Soft Bar is coming to the U.S.: Marshmallow Peanut Road. With fluffy marshmallow, roasted peanuts, creamy caramel, and milk chocolate, it includes 16 g protein and no added sugar.

"Texture-wise, this bar is something completely different. The combination of soft, fluffy marshmallow, crunchy peanuts, chocolate, and a smooth caramel layer is a direct trip to destination deliciousness. This bar is a must-try," says Caitlyn Johnston, marketing activation manager for Barebells in the U.S.  

"Marshmallow Peanut Road been developed with a clear focus: a really soft and fluffy texture. It certainly adds something new to Barebells’ range in the U.S.," Johnston finishes.   

Marshmallow Peanut Road can be purchased at shop.barebells.com and TikTok Shop starting today. It will also be made available at Amazon, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe in the coming weeks.  

Related: Barebells adds Caramel Peanut to line of protein bars

