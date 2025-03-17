Innovative pizza toppings spark curiosity among consumers

Frozen pizza will always be a staple in Americans’ households. For celiac and lactose-sensitive people, there are now gluten- and dairy-free options on which they can feast. Between non-traditional crusts such as cauliflower, and pizza made with cheese sans cow’s milk, there are many alternatives in 2025 that enable everyone to have a slice.

Market data

Per Chicago-based market research firm Circana’s data from the 52-week period ending December 29, 2024, the frozen pizza category experienced a slight uptick in sales (0.2%, with $7.5 billion in total). Nestlé (parent company to the DiGiorno brand) led the pack, with $2.3 billion in sales, but with a 4.3% decrease.

SFC Global Supply Chain Inc., a manufacturing arm of Schwan’s, brought in $1.9 billion, with a healthy 7% uptick in sales, and private label also did well, with $1.2 billion in sales, and 2.5% in growth.

In the frozen pizza crusts/dough category (which overall brought in $42 million in sales, a 4.9% decrease), Caulipower accounted for $17.4 million of the total pie, even though it took in 7.3% less than the year before in sales. Guttenplans Frozen Dough brought in $8 million, a 5.6% increase. Private label again took third place, with $3.2 million in sales and a 17% increase.

Trends

“Today’s consumers want it all—and they should! Bold, restaurant-inspired flavors, better-for-you ingredients, and ultimate convenience,” says Gail Becker, founder, Caulipower. “We’re seeing a rise in craveable toppings like pickles [and] hot honey for new flavor experiences. Consumers are also looking for labels that are clean with no artificial ingredients and high-protein options that fit their lifestyle—without sacrificing taste, of course. Buying behaviors have also evolved, with frozen pizza as a staple not just for the weekend, but for quick, easy weeknight meals that deliver on both flavor and nutrition.”

Becker says that Caulipower utilizes syndicated and panel data to know how new items are selling and capturing new customers, as well as industry reports from companies such as Mintel and Numerator.

Lisa Davidson, senior director of culinary innovation, Round Table Pizza, agrees consumers are currently seeking classic favorites with a twist.

“Sweet and spicy flavors work well in providing a fresh spin on a traditional favorite. One example is pepperoni pizza with drizzled Mike’s Hot Honey, which continues to grow in popularity on restaurant menus. The hot honey provides that perfect extra kick,” she enthuses. “Western (American) and global food traditions melting together are also starting to pop up on large chain pizza menus. As a West Coast company, we have a strong ethnic presence in our markets, especially in California where we have a high concentration of stores. We see an opportunity to innovate here and are currently looking at a curry pizza.”

Maria Trujillo, chief marketing officer, Cicis Pizza, says consumers are increasingly seeking variety, bold flavors, and comfort foods—often all at once.

“This is especially important for family dining and group occasions, where diverse preferences need to be met. Menu innovation inspired by classic dishes is also on the rise, with diners gravitating toward familiar flavors with a modern twist,” she comments. “Limited-time offerings (LTOs) have become a driving force in the industry, creating urgency and excitement while allowing brands to explore new flavors. We also see a demand for customization, mix-and-match options, and buffet-style dining, giving guests the freedom to enjoy different flavors in a single meal.”

Cicis Pizza stays ahead of the curve by combining flavor innovation with guest-driven menu variety, Trujillo notes. She says the chain’s co-branded limited-time offerings have been successful, from Mike’s Hot Honey to its Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza and Oreo dessert pizza.

“In addition to flavor innovation, we recognize that guests want more control over their meal choices,” she says. “That’s why we continue to expand our offerings both in-store and off-premises.”

Tracey Ayres, VP of brand and innovation, Papa Murphy’s, says “consumers are interested in experimenting with new crust styles and are intrigued by unique topping combinations, but overcoming a consumer’s long-standing pizza ordering habits is hard, as the majority of consumers automatically gravitate to their tried and true pizza choices.”

She adds that Papa Murphy’s keeps up with current consumer interests through a variety of methods:

Its own guest survey, papasurvey.com, where guests can provide immediate feedback of their most recent experiences

Continuous consumer survey administered by a third-party expert in food service research that delivers over 150,000 survey results on a continuous basis

Third-party consumer reports

Consumer idea and concept screens

Competitor analysis

Courtesy of Cici's Pizza

New technology

Outside of menu innovation, technology integrations to decrease friction and simplify ordering are other important highlights in the pizza category, Davidson says. Online ordering continues to dominate, with more consumers using apps and brand websites for delivery, takeout, and contactless pickup. Also, in order to keep up with current consumer interests, Round Table pizza constantly communicates with its vendors to assess new ingredients and flavor profiles that might be a fit on its menus, she notes.

“We also conduct extensive research to continue to better understand our customers, and their evolving needs. While a hot new menu trend might seem like a no-brainer to incorporate onto your menu, it might not be in line with your core demographic and why they continue to come to your restaurant time and time again,” Davidson elaborates. “Our guests like to try new flavors, but they also want their favorite Round Table Pizza. Our culinary team is currently focused on taking a specialty pizza and adding a craveable twist, such as our current limited-time offer pizza, the Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon Pizza.”

Ayres says quick-service restaurant (QSR) pizza is a competitive market.

“To succeed, brands must implement effective marketing strategies that resonate with their target audiences and drive business growth. The industry is currently experiencing a shift towards value-oriented promotions and digital dominance; consumers expect easy access through online ordering and mobile apps and receive most brand messages through social media, email, and text messages. Building a relationship with guests around their preferences is critical to building loyalty,” she advises.

Consumers are increasingly price-conscious and expect convenience and personalization in their interactions with QSR pizza brands, Ayres adds. For example, brands that leverage technology to bring convenience and personalization together seamlessly for consumers will have an advantage, she says. In addition, connecting with customers on an emotional level by crafting compelling brand stories that resonate with their values and experiences is important, Ayres notes.

Courtesy of Caulipower

Flavor innovation

“One of the biggest trends in pizza innovation is the shift toward unconventional toppings and creative flavor mashups,” posits Becker. “From spicy-sweet combinations to globally inspired ingredients, consumers are eager to venture outside of the traditional cheese-and-pepperoni box. There’s also a clear demand for better-for-you options that don’t compromise on taste—whether it’s gluten-free crusts, higher-protein formulas, or clean-label ingredients. The frozen pizza category, in particular, is evolving to meet these expectations, offering premium-quality products that rival fresh, restaurant-style pizzas.”

On the pizza chain side of the aisle, Davidson says that most large chains are currently focused on value-driven offerings, as that is what the customer is seeking.

“Once we are out of this inflationary environment, there will likely be more innovation with new flavors, textures, and styles of crust,” she explains.

In addition, she says the use of AI for personalized recommendations, voice ordering, equipment innovation, and other technological advances such as drone delivery are also becoming popular, and it will be interesting to see the effect that this has on the industry and vertical over time.

Trujillo adds that one of the biggest innovations in the pizza space right now is cross-category mashups, where traditional dishes are reimagined as pizza.

“Our Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza is a perfect example of this trend in action, merging two Italian favorites into one unexpected pizza. Cicis is excited to embrace this growing trend by continuing to work with iconic brands to develop fun, unexpected menu items. Partnering with well-loved companies results in unique, limited-time offerings that excite guests and keep our menu fresh with innovative flavor experiences,” she relates.

New products

Speaking of value offerings, Davidson says Round Table Pizza just unveiled a new one: Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon Pizza, with a large size starting at $19.99.

Courtesy of Round Table Pizza

“These are three fan-favorite toppings all on one pizza—with the addition of a creamy garlic white sauce. This is a great value deal that we have seen excitement from our fans over,” she adds. “We are also looking into more shareable menu items and beverages. We launched a shareable menu in late 2024 with three appetizer options as well as a combination platter, and due to popularity and demand, we have continued offering these items. Finally, we continue to keep a strong pulse on global flavor items and will be introducing some items on the menu in key DMAs (designated market areas) in 2025.”

Ayres shares Papa Murphy’s recently launched a Cheesy Stuffed Crust pizza in December 2024, with plans to launch a Cheesy Garlic Stuffed crust flavor extension in Q1 of this year.

“In 2025, Papa Murphy’s will bring [some] exciting value offers to consumers, along with more quality pizza line ups that will lean into flavors consumers love,” she notes. “2025 is a landmark year for Cicis as we celebrate 40 years of all-you-can-eat pizza! Throughout the year, we’ll be rolling out new menu innovations, special promotions, and nostalgic brand activations that honor the fun, carefree spirit of the 1980s—the decade Cicis was born.”

Caulipower recently launched the first-ever frozen Dill Pickle Pizza, available exclusively at Whole Foods Market, says Becker.

“Pickle and pizza lovers have been asking for this, and we ‘dill-ivered’ with a unique blend of tangy dill pickle brine in our creamy white sauce, topped with roasted garlic, melty mozzarella, and fresh dill on our signature stone-fired cauliflower crust. It’s bold, briny, and unlike anything else in the freezer aisle,” she boasts.

As for what’s next, Becker is coy: “We’re always working on what’s next. While we can’t share all the details just yet, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the frozen aisle and exploring categories ripe for disruption—bringing even more unexpected, delicious, and better-for-you innovations to market. Stay tuned…”