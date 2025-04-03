La Brea Bakery releases line of pretzel bread

La Brea Bakery, America’s #1 artisan bread brand, is debuting its new Soft Pretzel line. The lineup delivers a premium, better-for-you take on a classic category that continues to gain popularity, the company says.

La Brea Bakery’s new artisan Pretzel Buns, Pretzel Sausage Buns, and Pretzel Baguettes bring the flavor of traditional Bavarian pretzels to the in-store bakery. Made with simple, clean ingredients, each variety reportedly features a crisp golden brown crust, a soft, chewy interior and a buttery finish.

“Shoppers today are seeking more from their bread,” states Brie Buenning, senior director of marketing at La Brea Bakery. “Our pretzel line offers a new take on a beloved classic that uses real ingredients and proven techniques to deliver delicious pretzel flavor and texture.”

The new line is expected to hit shelves later this year and includes:

Pretzel Buns: Featuring a crisp crust and soft interior with a buttery finish, La Brea Bakery’s Pretzel Buns provide a base for grilling season favorites. Consumers can pair with a homemade Smash Burger, Hot Roast Beef Dip, or Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Featuring a crisp crust and soft interior with a buttery finish, La Brea Bakery’s Pretzel Buns provide a base for grilling season favorites. Consumers can pair with a homemade Smash Burger, Hot Roast Beef Dip, or Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Pretzel Sausage Buns : A gourmet twist on the classic hot dog bun, these Pretzel Sausage Buns reportedly offer the same artisan texture and rich flavor as the Pretzel Buns. Ideal for grilled bratwurst, braised beef cheesesteaks, or a savory breakfast omelet sandwich.

A gourmet twist on the classic hot dog bun, these Pretzel Sausage Buns reportedly offer the same artisan texture and rich flavor as the Pretzel Buns. Ideal for grilled bratwurst, braised beef cheesesteaks, or a savory breakfast omelet sandwich. Pretzel Baguettes: Consumers can elevate charcuterie boards with La Brea Bakery’s Pretzel Baguettes, featuring a golden brown crust and soft, chewy center. Perfect for upscale subs, dipping boards, or served warm with hearty comfort dishes, the brand says.

For more information about La Brea Bakery’s pretzel bread line and to stay up to date on when and where the products will be available, visit labreabakery.com.

Related: La Brea Bakery rolls out breads in over 1,000 Target stores