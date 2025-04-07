Krispy Kreme debuts ‘Hoppy Easter’ collection

Krispy Kreme is introducing an all-new collection of three bunny-themed Easter doughnuts, plus a returning favorite. The Hoppy Easter Collection is available in a custom Easter dozens box for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops. The lineup includes:

Bunny Basket Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate flavored buttercream, and topped with a confectionery bunny.

Marshmallow Bunny Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with marshmallow flavored Kreme, dipped in pastel yellow icing and topped with a bunny face and confectionery ears.

Bouncing Bunny Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in pastel blue icing and sprinkles, and topped with a bouncing bunny.

Strawberry Iced Doughnut with Sprinkles – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing and pastel sprinkles.

“We’re passing on the eggs this Easter and instead hopping into the holiday with all-new bunny themed doughnuts that are almost too cute to eat. Almost! And … you don’t have to hunt for these doughnuts; just hop to a Krispy Kreme shop near you,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief growth officer.

Krispy Kreme’s Hoppy Easter Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Consumers can also enjoy the Hoppy Easter doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-count box delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme's new Hoppy Easter Collection, click here.

