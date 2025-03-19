Krispy Kreme debuts Chocomania Collection

Krispy Kreme today introduced a new edition of its popular annual Chocomania Collection: three new doughnuts and a returning treat, all featuring the brand's doughnuts with Hershey's milk chocolate icing.

Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania returns for a limited time beginning March 19 at participating Krispy Kreme shops. The collection includes:

New: Hershey's Chocolate Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut , an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Hershey's caramel cheesecake flavored Kreme dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumb, and topped with a salted caramel swirl.

New: Hershey's Chocolate Buttercreme Doughnut , an unglazed ring doughnut dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing and topped with chocolate flavored buttercreme and semi-sweet chocolate curls.

New : Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut , an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in salted cookie dough flavored icing, topped with chocolate chip cookie pieces, Hershey's mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, and Hershey's milk chocolate icing drizzles.

Hershey's Classic Chocolate Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut with Hershey's milk chocolate icing and a chocolate swirl.

“Chocomania satisfies your cravings for Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Hershey’s chocolate with every bite,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief growth officer. “Decadent chocolate caramel cheesecake, crumbly chocolate chip cookies, and rich chocolate-flavored buttercreme—all delicious chocolatey flavors reimagined for savoring and sharing any part of the day.”

Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually, and by the dozen. Patrons can also enjoy Chocomania doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme six-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

