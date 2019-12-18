Ohly IP lime powder

Company: Ohly (ABF Ingredients)

Website: www.abfingredients.com/en/

Ingredient Snapshot: Ohly’s new PRODRY IP Lime Powder has an authentic real lime taste that you can buy in powder form today. This brand new, IP product has also been developed as a direct response to strong market demand.

PRODRY IP Lime Powder is made from Identity Preserved limes from California and Latin America with the fresh, juicy, citrus taste of lime that today’s consumers crave. It’s the ‘go to’ ingredient for your lime-flavored dry formulations and it will make a real difference to your recipes, whether you use it in Guacamole style snacks, tasty dry baking mixes or other applications such as sauces, ready meals or meat and poultry products.

The clean, acidic lime flavor of PRODRY IP Lime Powder comes from real lime puree and juice from citrus latifolia and citrus aurantifolia limes. PRODRY IP Lime Powder is allergen and gluten free. It is suitable for vegetarian and vegan products, as well as being Halal and Kosher certified.

Based on our decades of experience in taste ingredient development and manufacturing, PRODRY products retain all the volatile aroma components for maximum consumer experience. The dry powder is convenient to handle during processing and ensures consistency in food preparation. In addition, powders have approximately 6 times longer shelf life than liquids making them an ideal alternative.

Jan Bebber, global marketting & supply chain director says: “Our PRODRY IP Lime Powder is another great addition to Ohly’s PRODRY range. It’s real lime in powder form to give manufacturers an authentic taste of lime in a wide range of products. And it stands as representative of what our customers can expect from Ohly in the future regarding new Culinary Powders with authentic taste.”