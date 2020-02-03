Bindi Pear & Chocolate Fillo

Company: Bindi

Website: bindiusa.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Bindi has added a tasteful Pear & Chocolate Fillo to their vast list of offerings, making it all the more easy for the restaurateur looking to serve a show-shopping post-meal option.

Available to order 6 servings/box (1 lb 5.1 oz), each thaw-and-serve chocolate fillo dough pouch holds a rich chocolate cream that’s studded with pear pieces and finished in a dusting of powdered sugar, also the perfect accompaniment to a scoop of Bindi gelato or can be decorated alongside any one of their dessert sauces.

The Pear & Chocolate Fillo, and latest Bindi product, represents the importance of thoughtful presentation and further proves the company’s strong desire to innovate, as they never fall short of developing creative and functional solutions that best meet the needs of their global clientele.

For nearly 75 years, the Milan-based company that introduced the concept of fast and reliable delivery of high-quality products now exports the largest range of desserts with a variety of over 500 items offered in more than 60 countries.

Bindi’s unprecedented service ensures nation-wide delivery and product preservation and freshness with a production facility in Belleville, New Jersey and distribution centers in both the East and West Coasts.