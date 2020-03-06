Technomic gives its take on coronavirus's effect on the the foodservice industry

Technomic has released a white paper giving its views on the coronavirus and how it may have an effect on the foodservice industry. The report can be found here: https://www.technomic.com/technomics-take/coronavirus-foodservice-view

"Within the U.S., the first confirmed case of coronavirus appeared in mid-January. Since then, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has surpassed 125, resulting in nine deaths. Healthcare professionals believe there are many more cases, as testing has been sporadic, and that it is not a question of if, but when, the virus will become more widespread," the report says.

"In our research, consumers provide their opinions on how the restaurant industry should respond to the coronavirus situation. The top two responses cover mitigating the spread of the virus by providing necessary employees with time off and following proper sanitation procedures. Interestingly, 37 percent say that restaurants should operate 'business as usual.' This indicates that many consumers are satisfied that foodservice operators are as prepared as anyone to mitigate the impact of an outbreak."

Source: Technomic