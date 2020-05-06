Dunkin' Croissant Stuffers

Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Along with Snackin’ Bacon, which was introduced earlier this year, at select stores, Dunkin’ is now offering another new, innovative snack option: Croissant Stuffers. These warm and buttery stuffed croissants are available in two flavors: Three Cheese, stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar with Swiss cheese topping; and Chicken, Bacon & Cheese, stuffed with savory chicken, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese, and topped with everything seasoning. Croissant Stuffers are served warm in a sleeve, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Most Dunkin’ stores across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin’ is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

