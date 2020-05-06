Consumer Brands Association announces Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council amid coronavirus crisis

The Consumer Brands Association has announced the launch of the Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council (CISCC), a coordinated effort of more than 35 trade associations committed to addressing both long- and short-term supply chain challenges and weaknesses, including those made apparent by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus has brought our country’s supply chains to life for consumers and policymakers, demonstrating what can happen when even just a small component of these complex networks is interrupted,” said Consumer Brands executive vice president of public affairs Bryan Zumwalt. “The way we do business will inevitably evolve, and it’s the Council’s goal to ensure these issues are on the forefront of lawmakers’ minds, instead of an afterthought.”

Building off the collective strength of the diverse industry groups represented, the CISCC seeks to advance uniform, national polices that strengthen the country’s supply chains and ensure the timely flow of critical goods. The CISCC will:

Share information with federal, state and local officials regarding the importance and operations of critical supply chains, as well as provide recommendations and suggested best practices. Leverage the experience and resources of its members to engage federal, state and local governments to find solutions when there are potential breakdowns. Serve as a forum across industries to anticipate, spotlight and address future supply chain challenges.

The coronavirus pandemic highlights the vast, complex networks involved in getting products to store shelves. Consumer Brands research shows it has caused production volume to increase across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, yet 85 percent of CPG companies are still concerned about their ability to meet consumer demand.

The Consumer Brands Association has worked with federal and state agencies to implement common-sense policies throughout the crisis, including greater flexibility for truck weight limits and truck driver hours of service and with the U.S. House of Representatives to launch the bipartisan Congressional Supply Chain Caucus. Consumer Brands continues to lead the call for a White House Office of Supply Chain to coordinate supply chain efforts across the federal government, and is working closely with the U.S. Department of State on international supply chain and trade challenges.

The CISCC also announced its executive committee, which will lead its priorities and initiatives:

John Bode, Corn Refiners Association

Kim Cooper, North American Millers’ Association

Ross Eisenberg, American Chemistry Council

Jon Gold, National Retail Federation

Dawson Hobbs, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

Rachel Jones, National Association of Manufacturers

Kelly Knowles, American Bakers Association

Tom Madrecki, Consumer Brands Association

“The coronavirus crisis highlighted the importance of our supply chains in getting consumers the products they need, when and where they need them,” said Madrecki. “The CISCC provides a real opportunity to build a strategic supply chain policy approach that accelerates industry growth and address existing friction points in supply chains.”