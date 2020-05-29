Apex Motion Control Soft Robotic Grippers make cobots even more versatile

Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: apexmotion.com

Equipment Snapshot: Having trouble finding automated ways to pick and place delicate products?

Apex Motion Control and Soft Robotics have collaborated to improve the cobot experience and make automation even easier. By combining Soft Robotics’ grippers with Apex’s Baker-Bot, they have created a cobot that is capable of handling products with a soft and gentle touch.

This unique partnership allows bakers to robotically package items that only humans could package before. The Baker-Bot’s vision-guided systems can easily find products on a moving conveyor, and its gripper allows the cobot to gently transfer products to a separate container without causing any damage.

Interested in making your production process safer and more efficient? Make life simple. Hire a robot.

