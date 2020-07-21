In today's new episode of Bake to the Future, special guest host, ABA's Robb MacKie, talks with Kerwin Brown, president and CEO of BEMA (Baking Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), about what he sees as the future of the baking industry.

Learn about Kerwin’s 30-year history in the baking sector, how BEMA members are doing during this crisis, and some insights into how bakers are improving their facilities even during the pandemic. Plus, hear a special update from both Robb and Kerwin on what to expect for IBIE 2022.

Recorded on July 9, 2020.

You can find this episode and more on your smartphone on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or on your desktop.

