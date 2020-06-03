ONE Brands Butter Pecan bars

Company: ONE Brands

Website: one1brands.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$2.79

Product Snapshot: ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE and ONE PLANT Bars, has announced the expansion of its core product line with a Butter Pecan variety. Described as "ice cream done as nice cream, no cup or cone required," the newest ONE bar has a soft buttery inside with real chunks of pecans.

ONE Butter Pecan bars offer more than just the delicious taste of an ice cream shop favorite. They are packed with the brand's signature 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar. As with all ONE products, Butter Pecan is made with high-quality, gluten-free ingredients. They are a perfect way to dig in and power up any workout, morning, afternoon slump or evening binge-watching.

"Butter Pecan is an iconic and beloved flavor. As a brand devoted to producing permissible indulgence, we knew this would be a great next addition to our dessert-inspired line," said Peter Burns, president of ONE Brands. "We anticipate that ONE fans will be nuts about this flavor as they enjoy the sweet taste of ice cream any time of the day."

With a SRP of $2.49-$2.79, ONE Butter Pecan bars are available now on ONE's website and Amazon, as well as in store at Meijer, Hy-Vee, Vitamin Shoppe and other select retailers nationwide. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #TasteBudsDontLie and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.