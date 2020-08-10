Company: InHarvest Inc.

Website: www.InHarvest.com

Ingredient Snapshot: InHarvest, Inc., has announced the latest innovation to join its line of premium whole grains and grain blends for foodservice: Grain Perfect sous vide.

Available in three varieties—Black Pearl Medley, Ruby Wild Blend and Tri-Color Quinoa—Grain Perfect’s sous-vide products are 100 percent whole grain and boast heirloom grains. All arrive ready to eat, needing only to be slacked from frozen, then warmed via combi, convection, stovetop, steamer or microwave. (Grain Perfect is also ideal for cold applications.) Packaging allows using the exact amount required—particularly beneficial for last-minute diner requests—and returning the rest to the freezer for additional applications.

“With the ever-present challenges surrounding labor, improving service, food safety and evolving customer demands, we’re always researching ways to innovate and offer products that aid operators in addressing these concerns,” says Michael Holleman, InHarvest’s director of culinary & marketing. “Our new sous-vide-prepared grains will wow chefs and operators with their superior quality, flavor, texture and color. What’s more, they’re specially developed to enhance both prep ease and customer interest to help boost repeat business and the bottom line.”

The myriad operator solutions provided by fully pasteurized Grain Perfect products include fuller and truer grain flavor and color to add pizazz to signature dishes; greater portion control; less waste (meaning greater profit); minimal prep and clean-up; assured food-safety confidence and a simplified HACCP process; and pure, clean-label ingredients to meet customers’ lifestyle and healthy-eating demands.

Packed 6/4 lb. per case, Grain Perfect arrives frozen and can be stored for ultimate quality up to one year. For more information on InHarvest’s new Grain Perfect line, view the company’s short, vibrant instructional videos on InHarvest Foodservice’s YouTube Channel or visit www.InHarvest.com.