S’mores have been the dessert of summer, with the average American making two S’mores since the beginning of the pandemic. So, Hershey’s is celebrating the iconic summer bonfire treat by supporting local restaurants.

Hershey’s milk chocolate, Jet-Puffed marshmallows and Honey Maid graham crackers are teaming up to launch S’mores Gives Back.

WHAT IS S’MORES GIVE BACK: It’s the search for the most creative and delicious S’mores creations (new or existing) at local, independent restaurants.

THE REWARD: Winners from S’mores Give Back will be rewarded with one of five $10,000 prizes as a small token of the brands’ appreciation for the important role these restaurants play in neighborhoods around the country.

MORE INFO: How to enter and other details for the give-back can be found here: http://smoresgivesback.com/.