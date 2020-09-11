RBS is excited to announce the following upcoming virtual seminars. These seminars will feature new popped snack product ideas, problem solving profiling solutions and a new online portal to make maintaining your equipment easier.
Check out the links below for details!
If these scheduled dates and times don’t work for you, the recording will be available.
Popped Snack Production: Create tasty healthy snacks that burst with flavor
Presenter: Emmanuel Petre, Sales & Marketing Director, Incomec
Date/Time: September 15, 2020 at 11 AM EST
Bake Perfect Product with the SCORPION® 2 Profiling System
Presenter: Nicholas Bossler, Technical Service Manager, Reading Thermal
Date/Time: October 13, 2020 at 11 AM EST
RBS eZone: An easer way to request parts and maintain your equipment
Presenter: Mike Johnson, Vice President, Thomas L. Green
Date/Time: November 17, 2020 at 11 AM EST
Visit our website to learn more about RBS. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We look forward to connecting with you, virtually!