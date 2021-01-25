Company: Nature's Bakery

Website: naturesbakery.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Nature’s Bakery does it again with a better-for-you, soft-baked snack packed with organic whole grains, fruits & veggies. Meet Baked-Ins: A classic baked favorite reimagined and made better with organic whole grains, fruits, veggies, flaxseed and oats baked into every delicious bite.

Nature’s Bakery Baked-Ins are a better-for-you snack reimagined from your favorite baked recipes, which comes in two flavors including Chocolate Oat and Banana Chocolate Chip, both made with 9g whole grains, apple and banana puree, sweet potato puree, veggie blend and whole grain oats and flaxseed. Baked-Ins aren’t tasty in spite of their ingredients, they taste great because of them. As the perfect afternoon snack for the whole family, these new soft-baked bars are made without high fructose corn syrup and cater to a variety of dietary needs such as nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free and are Certified Vegan and Organic.

Baked-Ins will be available for purchase at retailers such as Target, Kroger, Publix and on Nature’s Bakery’s website and Amazon with an MSRP of $4.49.