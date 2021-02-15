The American Bakers Association’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy has launched a new specialized course for cracker operations: the Sheeting and Laminating Lesson.

ABA's Bakers Manufacturing Academy's Sheeting and Laminating Lesson is a 5-hour e-learning program that teaches the procedures and steps required to produce a proper sheeted cracker product. The specialized training teaches operators about every stage of production from dough forming processes, ingredient functionality, mixing functions, and mechanical methods for laminating procedures to pre- and post-baking operations.

This program is intended for individuals on the line who are responsible for producing sheeted crackers, department transfers, and those seeking to grow their understanding of the process. Students have up to six weeks to complete the course, which complements a facility’s existing training.

“The Bakers Manufacturing Academy's Specialized Lessons help our Members train their employees in a very specific skill,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “The Sheeting and Laminating lesson improves plant efficiency by ensuring staff come to their position with knowledge and vocabulary on this specific function within a bakery."

Upon completion of the on-demand lesson, employees of cracker manufacturers and/or their vendors will deepen their knowledge and skillset on sheeted products and their applications.

