The American Bakers Association (ABA)’s President and CEO Robb MacKie issued the following statement regarding the confirmation and swearing-in of Tom Vilsack as USDA secretary of agriculture:

“As we have in the past, the baking industry looks forward to working closely with Secretary Vilsack. As we enter a new phase of the ongoing pandemic, it is critical for the agencies that support America’s food supply chain to transition smoothly. Our members continue feeding the country a safe, steady supply of baked goods. Therefore, the USDA must transition smoothly to maintain continuity in America’s food supply chain.

Importantly, under his leadership, we are confident the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and federal feeding programs will provide reliable and consistent support to the many families in need of its critical services.

Secretary Vilsack’s history of service to America’s agriculture sector spans decades, and we congratulate him on confirmation as the Secretary of the USDA. His open mind and his solid, proven experience would thoughtfully guide the agricultural sector through this public health emergency.”