The baking industry’s leading organizations are coming together to create a new kind of educational event. As a part of the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the American Bakers Association (ABA), Baking Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA), and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA) have announced the formation of a joint educational conference: IBIEducate 2021. The new gathering will be held October 26-28, 2021, in Kansas City, MO.

The COVID-19 pandemic and shifting consumer preferences accelerated change across the grain-based foods industry. IBIEducate meets the immediate need for an educational event to deliver top-quality education through one-of-a-kind immersive sessions for the industry’s retail bakers, wholesale production, R&D, engineering, management professionals, and suppliers. While the event is new, the concept is not: the gathering is a part of the world-class education program at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the triennial Baking Expo.

Each session will teach real-world solutions for attendees to bring back to their facility and implement: a skill, a plan, a new way to stay ahead of baking industry advancements, and more. With the collaborative approach, there will be diversified sessions for everyone to gain a fresh perspective and gain leading-edge best practices and techniques.

Attendees can expect a variety of educational opportunities provided by the organizations they know and trust. Sessions will include the latest intelligence and best practices on a variety of topics, including but not limited to: retail, people, production, sanitary design, hands-on training, certification courses, IncuBAKER, technology and ingredients, Insights Discovery, and facility tours.

“Collaboration within the baking industry is more important than ever,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “IBIEducate 2021 promises to bring industry production employees a wide swathe of actionable information and takeaways in a very concise, one-stop-shop educational conference.”



“IBIEducate will not only meet the educational needs of our members and the baking industry, but it will also provide another unique atmosphere for networking and business to take place,” said Kerwin Brown, president and CEO, BEMA. “Impressive things happen when the associations partner for the greater good.”

“We are stronger when we work together,” said Bernadette Shanahan-Haas, executive director of the RBA. “IBIEducate 2021 will be a joint effort from three of the leading associations in the industry. Same trusted brand, new event for exceptional education.”

Registration for IBIEducate 2021 opens soon. For updates please visit IBIEducate.com.