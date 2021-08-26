Company: Doughp

Website: www.doughp.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.00-$59.00

Product Snapshot: Doughp's Vegan Avocadough Brownie is made with a chocolate brownie batter created with avocado and flaxseed. Unlike most of the other cookie doughs out there, this one isn’t made with eggs, so it is vegan! Eat it straight from the container or bake it into cookies. Either way, it’s the perfect snack for when a chocolate craving strikes!

Pricing for Build Your Own Doughp Pack 16 oz pints is $39 for a 2-pack, $49 for a 3-pack, and $59 for a 4-pack.



