Hot on the heels of a Series B funding round that raised $10 million, Quinn, a Boulder-based natural foods company known for reimagining classic snacks, is thrilled to announce the addition of John Foraker and Michele Meyer to its Board of Directors amidst new product innovation.

Michele Meyer, the former president of the Snacks Operating Unit at General Mills and an operating partner at NewRoad Capital Partners, is the first female to join Quinn’s board of directors aside from Quinn founder and CEO, Kristy Lewis. “We at NewRoad have continued to be impressed by Quinn’s innovative ideas and commitment to sustainability, and I am excited to support female founder, Kristy Lewis,” Meyer said. With her extensive experience and knowledge, Meyer will be instrumental in helping Quinn continue its trajectory as the #1 driver of growth in the pretzel subcategory and the 5th largest driver of growth in the entire salty snack category in both the Natural Channel and Whole Foods Market. “We are beyond excited to welcome the first female to our board in order to further diversify our team and bring a wider range of perspective to our fast-growing company,” Lewis said.

John Foraker, co-founder, and CEO of Once Upon a Farm and former leader of Annie’s has also joined Quinn’s board of directors, stating, “I am excited to formally join the board to help Kristy and the team scale Quinn into a snack industry leader. Their momentum and vision are extremely compelling and it will be exciting to watch them positively impact their categories over the coming years.”

“John has been a massive mentor, friend, legend in the natural foods industry, and supporter of Quinn since our early years. His integrity and commitment to cleaning up our food system aligns with our brand and vision, making him a tremendous asset to Quinn as we continue to grow and lean into our 'Be Better. Do Better.' mission,” states Lewis.



