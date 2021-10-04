Company: HI-CHEW and Zola Bakes

Website: http://zolabakes.goldbelly.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $56.00

Product Snapshot: HI-CHEW has teamed up with Zola Bakes, the rainbow cookie enthusiasts, to create a one-of-a-kind cookie just in time for Halloween. To celebrate the candy-centric holiday, HI-CHEW and Zola Bakes curated a custom box inspired by one of the latest flavor offerings, HI-CHEW Raspberry. Throughout the month of October, the HI-CHEW x Zola Bakes Halloween box will be available for purchase for $56 at zolabakes.goldbelly.com.

The limited-edition HI-CHEW x Zola Bakes Halloween box includes a unique selection of red and orange ombrè cookies, layered with raspberry jam and topped with a chocolate drip and Halloween decorations galore. HI-CHEW, like a rainbow cookie, incorporates a layering technique to deliver a more vibrant, true-to-life flavor and color combination within each chewlet. The raspberry jam found within each layer is a nod to the new HI-CHEW Raspberry, which debuted within the Berry Mix earlier this year, while the colors selected for the ombrè cookie pay homage to the Halloween season. This custom HI-CHEW x Zola Bakes Halloween box is perfect for bringing together family from afar, sharing with friends at a Halloween bash or surprising your family with a delicious treat for at-home celebrations.

"We are always looking for ways to bring our flavors and unique candy attributes to life in a fun and engaging way," said Tatsuya Takamiya, chief marketing officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "This custom cookie creation with Zola Bakes is a delicious representation of a fan-favorite HI-CHEW flavor merging with a new approach to layered enjoyment. We're thrilled to have this cookie available for candy fanatics and cookie aficionados this Halloween season."

HI-CHEW was created as a flavorful disruptor within the candy category and has transformed into the fruity chewy phenomenon it is today. The team continues to follow evolving trends and taste preferences and is dedicated to the development of true-to-flavor offerings that consumers can't get enough of. Similarly, Zola Bakes set out to take a conventional, classic rainbow cookie and give it a fresh new look with better flavor. Zola Bakes offers customizable colors and various filling options to appeal to a wider, cookie-obsessed consumer base.

"I am a huge fan of HI-CHEW and was thrilled by the opportunity to design a custom Halloween box with their new Raspberry flavor," said Samantha Zola, founder of Zola Bakes. "When I started Zola Bakes, I was on a mission to give the rainbow cookie a millennial make-over. A collaboration with HI-CHEW for the most candy-obsessed holiday is the perfect way to accomplish just that."

For more information on ingredients, please visit zolabakes.goldbelly.com. To learn more about HI-CHEW and purchase the Berry Mix, along with all other HI-CHEW flavors, please visit HI-CHEW.com. To learn more about Zola Bakes, please visit zolabakes.com.



