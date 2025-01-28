The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB) have partnered to host ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses on ASB’s Learning Management System (LMS), the Education Hub. The courses are now available in ASB’s Education Hub to help expand the baking industry’s access to educational opportunities.

ABA and ASB are united in their mission to foster a culture of continuous learning, growth, and innovation within the baking industry, the two organizations say. This collaboration of associations is helping to provide access to high-quality online training, enhancing the educational opportunities for baking professionals across the U.S.

“Promoting education across the baking industry is key to building a more skilled and efficient workforce. By leveraging both traditional and innovative learning methods, we’re making essential training more accessible and impactful than ever before. This collaboration allows professionals to access high-quality, interactive courses conveniently and effectively, ensuring that the industry can keep up with the demands of safety, efficiency, and continuous growth,” says Samantha Moore, ABA’s senior director of events and programming.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with ABA as we expand our educational offerings available in the Education Hub,” says Sarah Day, ASB’s director of education. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the baking industry by providing a broader range of accessible, interactive training tools. These new courses promote innovation and ensure that our suppliers, bakers, and, most importantly, the millions who rely on our products benefit from the highest standards of excellence and safety.”

These online training courses provide industry-specific, technical education for bakery production employees at multiple skill levels. The courses will focus on training for bread, hamburger and hot dog buns, variety hearth breads, cookies and crackers, sheeting and laminating, wire cut cookies, rotary cookies and crackers, and sandwich cookies and crackers.

Find more about course details and how to enroll on ASB's website and ABA’s website.

