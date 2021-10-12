Company: Pak Group North America

Website: www.bellarise.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Bakery ingredient manufacturer Pak Group, through its North American brand, Bellarise, has announced the release of their all-new Bellarise Oil Reducer. The California-based baking ingredient producer’s oil reduction system offers significant cost savings while promising better control over quality and process. Being clean label, Kosher, all-natural, and non-GMO, this custom enzyme-based improver is intended for use in a wide range of breads, from pan breads and hamburger buns to yeast-raised doughnuts.

“Cut costs by 15 percent to 30 percent and reduce oil use in your breads by up to 50 percent, or more, depending on your formula. Maintain or enhance your breads’ texture and overall quality. Retain or add a clean label, Kosher, or non-GMO claim to your packaging. To top it all off, our all-natural Bellarise Oil Reducer may also be customized for use in organic recipes,” says Alex Peña, director of product development and technical services for Bellarise, of the improver’s most salient benefits to commercial and industrial bakeries.

According to Peña, all-natural Bellarise Oil Reducer helps bakeries face steep rises in the price of oil while ensuring that bread quality remains at a high standard. “As we have seen lately, oil prices have surged and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Consequently, industrial and commercial bakeries are doing their best to keep their breads’ retail prices under control while continuing to bake top-quality products. After bringing all our resources together and drawing from our experience crafting custom enzyme-based solutions, we developed the answer: Bellarise Oil Reducer.”

As a final note, Peña mentioned that like all Bellarise ingredients, Bellarise® Oil Reducer is produced in a facility which is GFSI-certified and SQF-certified.

Bellarise Oil Reducer is available now in North America. Contact Pak Group for more information.



