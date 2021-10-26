Company: Red Lobster

Website: www.redlobster.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.98

Product Snapshot: Biscuit lovers rejoice! Red Lobster is making it easier than ever to enjoy everyone's favorite biscuits from the comfort of home with the launch of frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Now available exclusively at Walmart stores, the new frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits that are hand-mixed and made fresh every 15 minutes in Red Lobster restaurant kitchens daily.

A perfect addition to any meal or a quick and easy snack solution, the new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits go from box to baking sheet to table in less than 30 minutes—no mixing or prep work required. Biscuit-lovers can indulge in the cheesy goodness whenever the craving hits, just pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees and place the pre-made, individual biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly browned. Finish by brushing the biscuits with melted butter mixed with the enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet and enjoy. It's that's simple!

The new frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits are Red Lobster's latest grocery offering giving biscuit-loving guests an easy way to sink their claws into the warm, buttery goodness from the comfort of home—morning, noon, or midnight. This frozen product joins the line-up of Red Lobster's retail products including Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix for guests in search of a gluten-free alternative, as well as traditional mix and Rosemary Garlic Parmesan mix varieties, available at grocery stores nationwide.



