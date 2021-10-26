Company: Glanbia Nutritionals

Website: www.glanbianutritionals.com

Ingredient Snapshot: High protein bakery product launches that include dairy protein ingredients are on the rise as consumers show increased interest, and Glanbia Nutritionals’ new OvenPro Series aligns with their demands. OvenPro provides a range of functionally beneficial ingredients that allow a wide range of baked goods to contain higher levels of protein and fiber with low levels of sugar and net carbs.

Products making high protein claims that include dairy-based proteins constituted 4.3 percent of launches from September 2015 to August 2016, and that number had risen to 10.7 percent by the September 2020 to August 2021 period. In 2020, about 40 percent of consumers surveyed said they are somewhat or very interested in consuming high protein pancakes, waffles, and muffins.

The OvenPro Series includes OvenPro Bread & Bread Zero Net Carb, OvenPro Cake, and OvenPro QuickBread. The benefits of OvenPro are:

1:1 Flour replacement formulated for quality PDCAAS to support excellent and good source claims for protein and fiber. 47–80 percent protein 18–35 percent fiber

Easy to include in a formulation Similar functionality of wheat flour Addresses high protein formulation challenges Usage levels can be adjusted to achieve a variety of nutritional goals Simple and clean labeling

Optimized specifically for the bakery industry Easily added into existing baking processes Simple flour replacement

Keto-friendly Good source of protein Low in net carbs



“With commonly used wheat protein lacking as a complete nutritional protein source, and the well-known challenges associated with adding protein to baked goods at higher levels, we are excited to provide our customers a superior ingredient solution that solves these issues,” said Steve Ham, senior director, commercial bakery, Glanbia Nutritionals.

The Watson tradition continues at Glanbia Nutritionals, bringing 80 years of experience in bakery formulation. Glanbia’s unique bakery solutions and technical expertise bring customers unmatched functional and nutritional advantages. The bakery ingredients portfolio includes dough improvers, crumb softeners, mold inhibitors, coated ingredients, bases and mixes, and a host of other specialty bakery ingredients.

To learn more about the OvenPro Series and the bakery ingredients portfolio, contact: www.glanbianutritionals.com/contact.



