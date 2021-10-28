Company: P.S. Snacks

Website: https://ps-snacks.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29

Product Snapshot: P.S. Snacks Company, the snacks brand taking a real-food ingredient approach to modernize nostalgic treats, launched its cookie dough bites last week. The new offering joins the P.S. Snacks line of chickpea-based cookie dough as the company expands into the shelf-stable baking and candy categories.

“We want to reinvent the classics,” shares P.S. Snacks Founder Nikki Azzara. “We get rid of the junk and actually use real-food ingredients to create these better-for-you versions of my favorite nostalgic treats! These new products are near and dear to my heart, as they were developed in my home kitchen during the pandemic and brought me so much joy and creative energy—a sweet silver lining that I am so excited to finally debut.”

The dark chocolate-covered cookie dough bites are plant-powered, vegan, and gluten free, with only 3g total sugar (and 7g net carbs) per single-serve snack pouch. Comparable to P.S. Snacks’ current line of refrigerated cookie dough, the brand uses chickpeas for a clean-label alternative to the nostalgic movie theater candy.

P.S. Snacks launched the cookie dough bites on ps-snacks.com and Amazon. The brand now looks to expand its national retail footprint.







