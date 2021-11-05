TRISCUIT announced it has awarded $50,000 grants to Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, and to James Kanoff and Aidan Reilly, co-founders of The Farmlink Project, to support their innovative, community-based programs and expand access to fresh, nourishing food to residents across the United States.

In 2019, one in ten American households were food insecure, and due to the effects of COVID-19, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity. But as millions of Americans go to sleep hungry in food deserts, billions of pounds of food are wasted every year.

As part of TRISCUIT’s purpose-driven program, The Missing Ingredients Project, TRISCUIT is proud to support local changemakers in fueling innovative solutions to the lack of access to fresh produce in food deserts.

With Patchwork City Farms, Jamila is on a mission to transform the food deserts of Atlanta into food havens through cultivating health and wellness, providing a platform for food education, and offering access to fresh, organic produce. With the $50,000 grant, Jamila and her team will expand her farm’s output by 40 percent and increase access to fresh produce for local residents by doubling the impact of SNAP Dollars through participation in the Georgia Fresh for Less program by Wholesome Wave.

With The Farmlink Project, college students James and Aidan are on a mission to rescue millions of pounds of fresh produce to feed people in need, support essential workers and create a more sustainable future providing fresh, nourishing food to those who need it most. What began as a one-off idea by a small group of friends hoping to make a difference in their local community has exploded into an effort that’s delivered over 45M pounds of food throughout the country. With the $50,000 grant from TRISCUIT, James and Aidan will widen their network of partner farms and food banks to serve more communities across America in need of assistance—aiming to provide an additional 750,000 pounds of food, or 650,000 meals for people in need.



