Company: OWYN
Website: https://liveowyn.com/
Introduced: February 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $19.99
Product Snapshot: OWYN (Only What You Need) has launched a pancake/waffle mix that is 100% gluten-free and made without nut flours.
This vegan, top 8 allergen-friendly mix features:
- FODMAP Friendly Certified
- Top 8 Allergen Free: NO gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, nuts, or tree nuts
- Gluten Free without using Nut Flours (unlike other GF mixes)
- Peanut / Tree Nut Free
- Only 7 ingredients
- Good source of fiber
- No sugar / no added sugar
- Certified vegan/plant-based
Prep is easy: Simply scoop the desired amount of mix into a bowl, add an egg (or applesauce) plant based milk, and oil. Mix makes about 24 pancakes/waffles.