Company: OWYN

Website: https://liveowyn.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99

Product Snapshot: OWYN (Only What You Need) has launched a pancake/waffle mix that is 100% gluten-free and made without nut flours.

This vegan, top 8 allergen-friendly mix features:

FODMAP Friendly Certified

Top 8 Allergen Free: NO gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, nuts, or tree nuts

Gluten Free without using Nut Flours (unlike other GF mixes)

Peanut / Tree Nut Free

Only 7 ingredients

Good source of fiber

No sugar / no added sugar

Certified vegan/plant-based

Prep is easy: Simply scoop the desired amount of mix into a bowl, add an egg (or applesauce) plant based milk, and oil. Mix makes about 24 pancakes/waffles.