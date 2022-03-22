Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.19

Product Snapshot: Pop-Tarts continues to bring crowd-pleasing flavors to its lineup by giving fans an ooey-gooey, cinnamon-y cookie experience with Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts. Inspired by beloved bakery classics, this latest flavor drop will join the brand's growing cookie lineup, which also includes Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts and Cookies & Crème Pop-Tarts.

A tribute to the iconic bakery staple, Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will satisfy any cookie lover's sweet tooth no matter the time of day. This cookie-pastry hybrid takes things to another level with a unique flavor experience only Pop-Tarts can deliver, combining a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping to create that melt-in-your-mouth moment all fans know and love.

The best part? Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts means no oven required to fill your kitchen with a drool-worthy, fresh-baked cookie scent and fill your belly with that warm buttery, cinnamon flavor.

"We know our fans love a 'dessert for breakfast' moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut and cake-themed lineups already on shelves," says David Greci, senior brand manager, Pop-Tarts. "This spring, we'll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you've got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?"

Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will be available in May 2022 in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.19 at retailers nationwide.